New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge crushed his 56th home run of the season in a crucial game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. However, someone else in the crowd stole the show.

Youtuber Zack Hample, who is notorious for catching home runs at stadiums across Major League Baseball, was able to snag Judge's home run. Hample, dressed in a bright green shirt and his signature Rob Lowe-style hat with the MLB logo, was perfectly positioned in the last row of the first section of the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

Hample is notorious among baseball fans, and people across the sport had quite the reaction to him making yet another home run catch.

Even MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post joined the fray, hilariously hitting Hample with a brutal ricochet shot after he posted about Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander's home run later in the game.

Even though people may be focusing on Hample, this is still a very crucial game for both teams. The Yankees could clinch the AL East with a win vs. the Orioles on Tuesday. The Orioles could clinch a postseason berth Tuesday with a win against the Yankees and either a loss by the Royals against the Nationals or a loss by the Twins against the Marlins.

Aaron Judge's incredible 2024 season with the New York Yankees

Judge is ending his MVP-level 2024 season absolutely on fire. His homer on Tuesday, his 56th of the season, was the third game in a row where he hit a home run. Heading into Tuesday's game, Judge was leading all of baseball with 55 home runs, 138 RBI, 129 walks, .458 OBP, .695 SLG, 1.154 OPS and a 221 OPS+.

Led by Judge, the Yankees are looking like one of the best teams in baseball and one of the favorites to contend for the World Series. If Judge can keep hitting this way, they will be tough to beat.