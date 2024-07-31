The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday morning. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Phillies Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Nestor Cortes (4-9) with a 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 124.1 innings pitched, 116K/26BB, .258 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 6.18 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 55.1 innings pitched, 50K/17BB, .313 oBA

Cristopher Sanchez (7-6) with a 3.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 innings pitched, 91K/30BB, .261 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Loss, 6 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 1.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 72 innings pitched, 65K/12BB, .223 oBA

MLB Odds: Yankees-Phillies Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline: +116

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 9.5 (+106)

Under: 9.5 (-130)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Phillies

Time: 12:35 PM ET/9:35 AM PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees put up 14 runs Monday night, which shows they can score off any pitcher, no matter who it is. New York hit six home runs in that game, and that includes two from Jazz Chisolm in his Yankees debut. With his ability to hit for some power, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto, the Yankees offense just got so much better. They have a tough matchup in this one, but they should be able to do some damage if they stick to their approach.

The Yankees are playing good baseball right now. Heading into Tuesday's game, the Yankees have won three in a row. They have gotten themselves into second place in the AL East. The most encouraging part is the Yankees are actually a better road team. They are well over .500 when playing away from home, and they showed why Monday night. If the Yankees can continue to play well on the road, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cristopher Sanchez has been very good this season, but he has been lights out at home. At Citizens Bank Ballpark, Sanchez has an elite ERA under 2.00, and he is doing a great job keeping baserunners off base. The Yankees are a very good offensive team, but Sanchez is more than capable of shutting them down with this game being at home. If Sanchez can continue pitching well at his home field, the Phillies will win this game.

Nestor Cortes is a good pitcher, but his road numbers are very subpar. He has a high ERA, and opponents are seeing the ball very well off him when he is not at Yankee Stadium. Philadelphia is a team that has no problem hitting the ball, and they can do it with power. The Phillies are also much better against left-handed pitching. They hit for more power, and I am expecting them to do just that in this game. If the Phillies can have a good offensive game, they will win.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game is simple to me. Nestor Cortes has not pitched well on the road, and Cristopher Sanchez has pitched well at home. I am going to trust Sanchez to get the job done against the Yankees. I will take the Phillies moneyline Wednesday night.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-136)