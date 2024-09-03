ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees head to the Southwest to take on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Rangers Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Andrew Heaney

Carlos Rodon (14-9) with a 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 146.1 innings pitched, 161K/47BB, .242 oBA

Last Start: at Washington Nationals: Loss, 5.2 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 16 starts, 5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 82 innings pitched, 89K/27BB, .274 oBA

Andrew Heaney (4-13) with a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 134.1 innings pitched, 133K/37BB, .245 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago White Sox: No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 games, 11 starts, 3.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 innings pitched, 64K/17BB, .203 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rangers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -130

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

It has been awesome to see Rodon healthy all season, and the Yankees have enjoyed it as well. He has been very dominant at times, but also a little inconsistent. However, he was able to dominant against the Rangers the first time he faced them. He threw 5.2 innings, allowed zero runs on three hits, and he struck out six. That is the type of start Rodon needs to have for the Yankees to win this game Tuesday night.

The Yankees have an incredibly dangerous lineup. If the opposing pitcher is not careful, the Yankees could easily put up multiple runs. They have already done so against Heaney and the Rangers, as well. In their game against Heaney, the Yankees put up four runs on five hits, and they homered once. Along with that, the Yankees chased Heaney after just 4.2 innings pitched. If the Yankees can have another game like that at the plate, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas has to be patient at the plate. That is the key to beating Rodon. Rodon has the tendency to walk some batters, so the Rangers have to be open to their walks. Doing so will force Rodon into the zone. When Rodon gets forced into the zone, he then turns very hittable. Rodon has a high opponent barrel percentage, so there is a chance for the Rangers to do some damage at home. If they can keep their patience, but attack the pitches in the zone, the Rangers will win this game.

Texas will give the ball to Heaney, and he has two pretty good starts in a row. In his last two starts, Heaney has allowed just one run while striking out 10. In fact, Heaney is coming off a month in which he had a 3.24 ERA. As mentioned, the Yankees were able to get to him earlier, but that was at Yankees Stadium. This game will be in Arlington, and that is where Heaney is much better. If he can continue to pitch well, the Rangers will be able to win this game.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

I like what the Yankees have done this season, and their lineup is very hard to bet against. Just going off the better hitting team, I am going to take the Yankees to win this game straight up.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-130)