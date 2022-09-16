Yankees receive critical DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo injury updates

DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo are on the fast track to returning from the IL. New York Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits shared a pair of promising updates on the Yankees’ sluggers.

“DJ LeMahieu tracked pitches during Scott Effross live session. DJ said he also swung in the cage. Effross expects a rehab assignment will be next. Rizzo hit during live and worked out on the field,” she tweeted.

LeMahieu has been on the injured list due to a toe injury. But recent reports suggest he could return to the Yankees as soon as next week. Marakovits’ update only strengthens that narrative.

Rizzo, who’s been dealing with migraines, could also return to the ball club next week.

Rizzo may be a bit further along since he hit and worked out on the field. Meanwhile, LeMahieu watched pitches from reliever Scott Effross who is also rehabbing from injury. But it is clear that DJ LeMahieu is also close to joining the Yankees.

The Yankees are getting healthy at the right time. Aroldis Chapman was activated from the IL on Friday which will add a boost to the bullpen.

New York is aiming to put the finishing touches on an AL East division win. The Yankees floundered during the month of August but some of that can be attributed to various injuries. Their struggles allowed both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays to climb back into the division race. But the Yankees have turned on the jets as of late and should win the division barring another setback.

The impending returns of DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo will only help the Yankees clinch an AL East division win.