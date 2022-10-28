There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.

At least some executives believe that Aaron Judge will ultimately choose to continue playing for the Yankees.

Via Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“’I would expect him to be a Yankee,’” one rival says, echoing the thoughts of many. Another says he believes it would take a ‘screwup’ for the Yankees to lose a legacy player like this.'”

Aaron Judge has already sent a strong message to the Yankees that he is betting on himself after turning down a massive seven-year $213.5 million extension offer back in spring training from New York. He made the correct call, as his value now is definitely way more than that offer after putting together one of the most sensational baseball seasons in history.

In his 2022 campaign, Aaron Judge slashed .311/.425/.686 and set a new single-season American League record for most home runs in a season with 62 taters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants are some of the rumored top Aaron Judge suitors.

Judge and the Yankees was eliminated from 2022 World Series contention after getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.