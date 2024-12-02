The New York Yankees won the American League pennant for the first time in 15 years this season. While they finally got over the hump, it was not particularly close in the World Series. They lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, never threatening to take the series over after a brutal Game 1 loss. A Yankees trade would shake up the MLB offseason, specifically if it involved Giancarlo Stanton.

The idea of trading Stanton is the definition of unrealistic. The designated hitter won the ALCS MVP and was one of the few hitters to shine in the World Series. Even after a few rough regular seasons, the Yankees are committed to Stanton through his contract, which ends after the 2026 season. If they were not going to move on from him after 2023, they aren't going to move on from him when he finally showed progress.

But his playoff ascension is exactly the reason the Yankees should trade him. While they need the offense, they also desperately need defense and baserunning, neither of which Stanton provides. His salary is also a consideration, as the Yankees are chasing Juan Soto. A recent report suggested the Bombers are not interested in going over $550 million.

Stanton is due $32 million in 2025 but will only count for $22 million against the luxury tax. His salary goes down to $19 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027. A team could trade for Stanton and make him a key part of a rebuild for a young team. The Yankees would have to eat some money, but it could help them land Juan Soto.

Potential landing spots if the Yankees trade Giancarlo Stanton

Part of the issue with a trade of Giancarlo Stanton is that the Yankees are unlikely to deal with a big-market team. The Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Phillies could all afford Stanton's cap hit but New York won't trade him to a rival. If a rebuilding team wants Stanton, the Yankees will have to keep a large portion of his salary on the books.

A team in the middle of those two extremes is the St Louis Cardinals. They are rebuilding, as they hired Chaim Bloom to set up a development system and are looking to trade Nolan Arenado. But the Cardinals have spent big money in the past and want to keep their building full through the rebuild. Could three years of Giancarlo Stanton make sense?

The Yankees may not have to eat any money but they would have to give up a prospect like Chase Hampton. If Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones enter the conversation, New York will hang up the phone. But someone like the righty pitcher could get this deal over the finish line. If there was a way to send Stanton to St Louis without eating any money or giving up Dominguez or Jones, the Yankees should pounce.

Another team who could fit this bill is the San Francisco Giants. Buster Posey is looking to rebuild the roster in his first offseason in the front office. Any team trading for Stanton would not have to give up much considering his contract and recent regular-season play. That should entice the Giants and help them contend in the NFC West.

When could a trade like this happen?

If the Yankees trading Giancarlo Stanton is unrealistic this offseason, when could it be realistic? Stanton is under contract through 2027 and has a club option for 2028. When that option hits, he will be 38 years old. Trading him before the 2027 season, where a team could take a one-year flier on the slugger before making the decision makes sense. But that won't help them land Juan Soto this year.

If the Yankees do sign Soto, his salary structure will be indicative of their plans with Stanton. If his payday clicks up in 2028, you can bet on that club option being denied. But if it clicks up in 2029, they are planning on keeping Stanton until he is 39.

The Yankees need Juan Soto and if trading Stanton gets him in pinstripes, it is a move that should happen. But with the Yankees' history of not moving on from aging veterans, it is unlikely to happen this year.