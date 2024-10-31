The New York Yankees fell in Game 5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, crowning the Dodgers as World Series Champions for the 2024-25 MLB season. Following the playoff heartbreak for the Yankees, former pitcher CC Sabathia tipped his cap to the Dodgers in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congrats to Dave Roberts, Mook, and the Dodgers…hell of a series and deserving of winning it all. Played complete in every phase to win the trophy,” Sabathia said.

It certainly wasn't the series that anyone in baseball expected. The Yankees looked to be evenly-matched with the Dodgers offensively and defensively. But in the end, the Dodgers made it abundantly clear that the Yankees were not on the same level. The Dodgers' plate discipline was superb, and it translated to a 70.8 slugging percentage for the series.

Yankees bullpen falters in Game 5

A considerable strength, and improvement for the Yankees this season has been with the bullpen. But it was quickly put on the back burner when the Dodgers' bats erupted at the midpoint of Wednesday's game. The Yankees squandered a 5-0 lead, as the Dodgers outscored them 7-1 from the fifth inning on. Yankees reliver Tommy Kahnle received the loss, as he allowed two earned runs in the top of the eighth for the Dodgers to take the lead.

The Yankees bullpen couldn't come through to fend off the Dodgers and force a Game 6. This series was destined to be an offensive showdown, but allowing an opponent to record 11 runs over two games facing elimination, makes it all the more impractical to spark a series comeback in this atmosphere. Instead, the Dodgers made a historic one of their own in Game 5.

Sabathia has always been well-received by New York, and its fans. He helped the Yankees win a World Series in 2009, so it's understandable for him to be disappointed that they couldn't finish the job. That said, it's nothing against the Yankees' amazing efforts this season, but the former Cy Young winner appears to be more allured by the Dodgers' memorable showing in 2024.