It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Athletics.

The New York Yankees are closing in on the American League East Division championship. They are up five games over the Baltimore Orioles with just a week left to play. That might seem to mean the Yankees can cruise in the final week of the season. To be sure, they aren't going to be under withering pressure, and they can indeed choose to rest players if they need to. However, it could be that the Yankees really need to win in this final week. Why? They lead the Cleveland Guardians by 1.5 games for the top seed in the American League. It could be said that home-field advantage doesn't really mean a whole lot in baseball, and after last year's playoffs, it's hard to argue that point. The American League Championship Series did not feature a single win by a home team. The World Series had only one win by a home team. The National League Championship Series ended with three wins by the road team. The Yankees might not think it important to be the top seed.

However, here's the argument for the Yankees to go all-out for the top seed: Finishing with the No. 2 seed puts them in the path of the Houston Astros, the team with proven October players. Being the No. 1 seed avoids the Astros in the ALDS and offers a path which could go through the American League Central No. 2 team, either the Twins or Royals. We will see if the Yankees care about the No. 1 seed.

Yankees-Athletics Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Joey Estes

Luis Gil (14-6) has a 3.14 ERA. He has pitched well in recent weeks. He went through a tough period earlier in the season but has stabilized. Gil is preparing for his big challenge in the playoffs. The Yankees need to see him maintain solid mechanics and carry a good rhythm into October.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 versus the Seattle Mariners: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 70 2/3 IP, 48 H, 25 R, 7 HR, 36 BB, 73 K

Joey Estes (7-8) has a 4.78 ERA. Estes had been having a decent season — nothing special, but nothing horrible — until his recent trainwreck against the Cubs last week. Let's see if he can shake off that nightmare and produce a good outing versus a good team. It's something the A's will want to think about as they consider the configuration of their 2025 rotation.

Last Start: Monday, September 16 versus the Chicago Cubs: 1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 62 1/3 IP, 45 H, 19 R, 8 HR, 8 BB, 43 K

Here are the Yankees-Athletics MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Athletics Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -184

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

TV: YES (Yankees) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees crushed a good pitcher, JP Sears, in a Saturday blowout. They should be able to score off Estes as well and win big on Sunday.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's took the Yankees to extra innings on Friday. After a terrible game on Saturday, the A's will play the Yankees close again in the series finale.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are the better team, playing better, and wanting to wrap up a division title while also getting the No. 1 seed in the American League. Take the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5