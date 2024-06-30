Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees in the series finale with their divisional foes the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Jays prediction and pick.

Yankees-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Kevin Gausman

Gerrit Cole (0-1) with a 9.00 ERA and 1.88 WHIP

Last Start: Gerrit Cole took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees fell 9-7 to the Mets, surrendering six runs on seven hits, including four home runs and four walks over four innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

2024 Road Splits: Gerrit Cole has only pitched once on the road this season coming off an injury where he was rocked by the New York Mets

Kevin Gausman (6-6) with a 4.26 ERA and 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Kevin Gausman picked up the win Tuesday in a 9-4 victory over the Red Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

2024 Home Splits: Gausman has had a rough season at home at Rogers Centre where he is 1-4 with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -126

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Time: 1:37 PM ET/10:37 AM PT

TV: MLB Network, YES Network, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees are set to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, with Gerrit Cole taking the mound against Kevin Gausman. Despite Cole’s rocky start to the season, the Yankees will come out on top in this matchup.

Gerrit Cole, despite his 0-1 record and 9.00 ERA, is a seasoned ace with a track record of bouncing back from poor performances. His ability to adjust and dominate on the mound is well-documented, and he will be motivated to turn his season around against a struggling Blue Jays team. Cole’s experience and skill set give the Yankees a significant edge in pitching.

On the other side, Kevin Gausman has been inconsistent this season, holding a 6-6 record with a 4.26 ERA. Gausman has shown vulnerability, particularly against left-handed hitters, allowing a .271 ISO and a .343 wOBA to his last 100 lefties. This could be exploited by the Yankees’ lineup, which features powerful left-handed bats capable of taking advantage of Gausman’s weaknesses.

Additionally, the Yankees have a strong overall record of 53-31, compared to the Blue Jays’ 36-43. This disparity highlights the Yankees’ superior performance throughout the season. The Yankees’ lineup, despite some recent struggles, has the potential to break out, especially with key players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto who have a history of performing well against right-handed pitchers.

Moreover, the Yankees’ bullpen has been reliable, providing a safety net if Cole can deliver a solid start. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have been underperforming and may face additional pressure as the trade deadline approaches, potentially affecting team morale and performance.

The combination of Gerrit Cole’s potential for a bounce-back performance, Kevin Gausman’s inconsistencies, and the overall strength of the Yankees’ lineup and bullpen, positions the Yankees favorably to secure a victory on the road against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are poised to take on the New York Yankees at home on Sunday, with Kevin Gausman facing off against Gerrit Cole. Despite the Yankees’ strong season, Gausman and the Blue Jays have the upper hand in this matchup.

Kevin Gausman has been a reliable force for the Blue Jays, boasting a 6-6 record with a 4.26 ERA. His ability to strike out batters is notable, and he has a history of performing well against the Yankees. This track record indicates that Gausman knows how to handle the Yankees’ lineup effectively.

On the other hand, Gerrit Cole has struggled early this season, with a 0-1 record and a 9.00 ERA. While Cole is a talented pitcher, his recent form raises concerns about his ability to dominate a Blue Jays lineup that has shown resilience and the ability to capitalize on pitching mistakes. The Blue Jays’ offense, led by players like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has the potential to exploit any lapses in Cole’s performance.

Additionally, the Blue Jays have the home-field advantage at Rogers Centre, where they have historically performed well. The Yankees, coming off a late game and potential fatigue, might not be at their sharpest, giving the Blue Jays an edge.

Moreover, the Blue Jays’ bullpen has been solid, providing reliable support to close out games when Gausman exits. This depth in pitching can be crucial in tight contests, ensuring that any lead built by Gausman is maintained. Kevin Gausman’s strong track record against the Yankees, combined with Gerrit Cole’s recent struggles and the Blue Jays’ home-field advantage, positions Toronto favorably to secure a victory on Sunday.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This should be a good matchup on Sunday in this series finale with one of the most experienced pitchers in the league Gerrit Cole looking rebound and Gausman looking to pick up his second win in a row. While Cole struggled mightily in his second start back off the Disabled List, this is a lineup he usually mows down, and with the way the Blue Jays looking they are shipping it in this season expect him to return to form and get his first win on the season.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees (-126), Over 8 (-105)