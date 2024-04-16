It is an AL East showdown as the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Blue Jays took game one of the series. After Oswaldo Cabrera singled home a run in the top of the second for the Yankees, the Blue Jays would strike back for two in the second and a run in the third. This would lead to them winning the game 3-1. On Tuesday, the two will face in game two of the series. the Yankees will be sending Carlos Rondon to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP over 15.2 innings. the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi. He is 0-1 with a 2.30 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -116
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.4 (-172)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays
Time: 3:07 PM ET/ 12:07 PM PT
TV: YES/Sportsnet
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Blue Jays.
The Yankees are 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average. The Yankees are also third in on-base percentage while sitting 14th in slugging. Anthony Volpe has been great for the Yankees this year. He is hitting .373 with a .464 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and two home runs, leading to eight RBIs. Volpe has also stolen six bases and scored 14 times this year. Driving in a lot of runs is Juan Soto. While hitting .328 with a .457 on-base percentage, he Has three home runs and three doubles. This has led to 15 RBIs and 11 runs scored this year.
Also driving in runs well is Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera is hitting .292 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and three home runs with 12 RBIs and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is hitting just .194 on the year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and three home runs this year, good for nine RBIs and seven runs scored. Giancarlo Stanton also has four home runs this year and nine RBIs while hitting .250.
The Yankees' pitching is third in team ERA, ninth in WHIP, and second in opponent batting average. Marcus Stroman will be getting the start for the Yankees. He is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. Stroman hit the worst start of the year last time out. He gave up four hits and four runs with four walks and a home run in five innings. Members of the Blue Jays have 89 career at-bats against Stroman. They have hit .247 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Two of the home runs and five of the RBIs come from Kevin Kiermaier, who hits .257 off of him.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Yankees.
The Blue Jays are 21st in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average. The Blue Jays are also 14th in on-base percentage while sitting 23rd in slugging. Justin Turner has been a stud for the Blue Jays. He is hitting .362 with a .466 on-base percentage. He has seven doubles and a home run, leading to eight RBIS and seven runs scored. Further, Alejandro Kirk is tied for the team lead in RBIs this year. He has eight of them. Still, he is hitting just .200 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has scored just once and has just one extra-base hit, a double.
Joining Kirk and Turner with eight RBIs is Davis Schneider. He has hit .241 this year with two doubles and two home runs. Schneider has scored just five times but has driven in eight runs on the year.
The Blue Jays' pitching is 23rd in team ERA, 24th in WHIP, and 23rd in opponent batting average. It will be Kevin Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays in this one. He is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA this year and a 1.93 WHIP. Gausman has yet to pitch out of the fifth inning this year. In his last start, he gave up six runs on ten hits in 3.2 innings. The start before that was against the Yankees, where he gave up six runs, five earned, with two home runs in 1.1 innings of work. Current Yankees have a career .251 batting average against Gausman, while Aaron Judge has four home runs in 32 at-bats.
Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Expect and close, hard-fought game in this one. Overall, Kevin Gausman has been the better pitcher in recent years. Still, Marcus Stroman has been solid, and it pitching much better right now. Gausman needs to figure things out, but he has already been beaten up by the Yankees once this year and has struggled with them in his career. Expect that to continue in this game, as the Yankees win.
Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-116)