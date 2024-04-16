The Yankees face the Blue Jays in Toronto. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees-Blue Jays prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate extremely hot with a 12-4 record. They are the best team in the AL by record, with their lead being 1.5 games over the Cleveland Guardians thanks to winning the series against the Guardians over the weekend. They are also 3-2 in their last five games. The key has been their bats with four players already hitting at least three home runs. Not to mention they have had this early season success without last season's Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole due to injury. The Yankees have been night and day different from this season to last so far because it was such a struggle at times and their offseason was massive in changing their fortunes. Juan Soto was their biggest acquisition overall and it has proven to be working so far.
The Toronto Blue Jays have started the season playing just average with a .500 record at 8-8. The team has struggled when it comes to their bats and then their pitching has also been sub-par. They just recently won their series against the Rockies this past weekend. They are in a loaded division too in the AL East, so they are currently last in the division, but only one and a half games separate them from second place. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is their main star behind the plate and then Jose Berrios has been their best pitcher up to this point on the mound.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -122
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +104
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 pm ET
TV: YES
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are going with Carlos Rodon to start on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 1.72 ERA, and a 1.47 WHIP. Through 15.2 innings, he has a 13:7 K:BB ratio. He has appeared in three total games and the Yankees have won all three. Rodon has started the season stronger than last season already after he finished the season with a 3-8 record and a total of 6.85 ERA with a K/BB across the whole season at 2.3. Rodon is one of the Yankees that has already improved his play from last season and he could be a difference-maker on the mound in this game.
The biggest leap the Yankees made from last season to this season is the massive improvement their offense has made. They are currently ranked 10th in the MLB in team batting average at .252 after finishing last season ranked 29th in batting average with a team average of .227. Four Yankees have hit over three home runs with Giancarlo Stanton leading at four so far on the year. Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto both have a batting average of over .300 with Volpe leading the Yankees at .382 and then Soto at .344. Soto also leads the team in RBI and hits at 15 and 21 respectively. Volpe also leads the Yankees in OBP at .477.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays are putting Yusei Kikuchi on the mound where he has an 0-1 record, a 2.30 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. Through 15.2 innings, Kikuchi has a 20:7 K:BB ratio this season. In the three games that he has appeared in, the Blue Jays are 1-2 this season. Last season, Kikuchi was solid with an 11-6 record and a 3.86 ERA, but he had a K/BB across the whole season of 3.8. Kikuchi needs to start pitching better this season, he has been solid, but the Blue Jays need him to be better, especially against a titan like the Yankees.
The offense for the Blue Jays has started off slow with a team batting average of .232 after finishing last season ranked eighth with a .256 batting average. Two players are averaging over .300 with Justin Turner leading the way at .386 and then Cavan Biggio at .310. Turner also leads the team in RBIs at eight, OBP at .481, and then 17 total hits. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again leads the team in home runs at three so far this season.
Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
This game comes down to the Yankees just being the better team. Not many teams have been able to beat New York this season so far and the Blue Jays are not built to do it in this spot either. Kikuchi has not been up to par this season yet, while Rodon has been much improved from where he was last season. Expect the Bronx Bombers to bounce back and win in this game after losing their last time out. The Yankees offense is the difference with Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe and they should win out in this game.
Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+128)