The New York Yankees take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Diamondbacks.
The New York Yankees have produced a spectacular start to their season. They haven't been scoring tons of runs or scoring blowout wins, but in many ways, that's the point. They don't have Gerrit Cole, who will be out for multiple months. There were huge questions about their starting rotation without the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner. That they could go into Houston and win four out of four games against the formidable Astros — the most consistent team in the American League over the past seven years — is a mammoth accomplishment. The Yankees got clutch outs, played great defense, and won without having to win games 10-8 or 9-7. They won tough games and consistently held down the Astros' bats. All their pitchers contributed. Juan Soto did produce some runs in each game, but he also threw out a tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth and made some impressive catches in the outfield. The Yankees didn't bash the ball. They played small ball and won with the discipline and details which were often missing from their identity in previous seasons.
If the Yankees wanted to send a message that they are ready to finally return to the World Series for the first time since 2009, they truly could not have had a better four-game start to their season. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and other mashers will join Soto in scoring eight or nine runs in a number of games later in the season, but the Yankees had to first prove they could win tough games with balanced pitching. They did that.
They now go to Phoenix to take on the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks in a series which should get considerable national attention.
Here are the Yankees-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Diamondbacks Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)
Over: 10 (-105)
Under: 10 (-115)
How To Watch Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
TV: YES (Yankees) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread
The Yankees are playing great baseball. They are getting great pitching. They are a better team than the Diamondbacks, who won 84 games in the 2023 regular season before getting hot in October. Does anyone seriously question that the Yankees are a better team than Arizona? If the Yankees can win with pitching before Gerrit Cole returns, imagine how high their ceiling will be when he gets back. The Yankees played like a 100-win team in Houston. They can carry that to Phoenix against a D-Back team which is bound to regress this year.
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks hammered the Colorado Rockies three times and moved to 3-1 on the season with a series win. Arizona has loads of offensive weapons and enough pitching to make the offense stand up. This is not a great team, but it is a good team poised to win more than the 84 games it won in the 2023 regular season. Don't sleep on this team.
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Diamondbacks are good, but the Yankees are really putting the pieces together. Expect the New York bats to bust out against the back end of the Arizona rotation. Take the Yankees.
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5