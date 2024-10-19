ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep their season alive as they host the New York Yankees for Game 5. It's time to continue our ALCS odds series with a Yankees-Guardians prediction and pick.

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Bibee

Carlos Rodon (1-1) with a 4.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this postseason.

Last Start: 6.0 innings, three hits, one earned run, zero walks, and nine K's in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Guardians. He pitched a gem to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

2024 Road Splits: (7-7) with a 4.69 ERA and 104 K's and only 30 walks on the road during the regular season.

Tanner Bibee (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA, and 1.70 WHIP in 10 innings this postseason.

Last Start: In Game 2 of this series, Bibee allowed five hits, and three runs, and walked one en route to a 6-3 loss.

2024 Home Splits: (5-4) with a 4.15 ERA, 99 K's, and 22 walks during the regular season.

Here are the Yankees-Guardians ALCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -122

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Guardians Game 1

Time: 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT

TV: TBS/TruTV/Max

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rodon has been electric this postseason, striking out 16 hitters in only 9.2 innings. His ERA is a little flustered due to him allowing two home runs, however, it's clear Rodon has shown up in his two starts. The Guardians will try a different approach this time out as nobody touched Rodon until the 6th inning when Bryan Rocchio hit a homer for the first run of the game. If Rodon gives the Yankees at least five innings of two runs or less, New York will be in a position to win this game, as long as the bullpen doesn't collapse at the end.

Prior to the blown save by Luke Weaver in Game 3, the Yankees bullpen had been nails. They did not allow a run to the Kansas City Royals and have limited the Guardians in the first two games. Jose Ramirez homering off Weaver in Game 2, despite the loss, turned out to be huge as he found the recipe. I would not be shocked if the Yankees decide to stick with Weaver as the closer, despite him allowing two home runs in back-to-back games. The bullpen allowed the Guardians to come back again in Game 4, but they were able to get the job done in the 9th inning.

If the Yankees attack the Cleveland starters early once again, they should cruise to a series-clinching win as they head to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

It really is a gut-wrenching way to lose when your all-star closer fails to get the job done on the biggest stage. If it hadn't been for Emmanuel Clase allowing two runs by the Yankees in Game 4, then this could be an even series at two. Instead, the Yankees are one win away from advancing to the World Series.

One thing is for sure, the Guardians are never out of it. The offense is deep and can find ways to score runs when needed. They got some help from poor Yankees' defense, but getting on base is all that matters and the Guardians excel at that right now. Cleveland had 11 hits in Game 4, 11 hits in Game 3, and then eight in Game 2. They must find a way to continue this trend against Rodon.

Steven Kwan, David Fry, and Jose Ramirez are keeping the Guardians in this series. Josh Naylor stepped up last night with a huge extra-base hit, but the team needs those three guys to hit the ball well to give them momentum at the top of the lineup. Fry will start tonight against the southpaw, and his clutch hitting is why the Guardians are in this spot. They must continue to believe they can get the job done, to keep their season alive.

Bibee must go more than an inning tonight. The Guardians need at least three good innings from their ace as the bullpen has been taxed all postseason. A question comes to mind, why doesn't Stephen Vogt use an opener to begin with … then bring Bibee in after? Who knows.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Guardians' season may come to an end tonight. However, they are at home and Progressive Field will be loud. Even though they lost Game 4, the Guardians proved they can compete and keep the games close. Take Cleveland to cover this runline as they try to extend the series back to New York.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-166)