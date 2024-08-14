ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees visited the Windy City with one goal: sweeping the Chicago White Sox and moving on to play the Detroit Tigers. However, the White Sox ruined the party by defeating them 12-2 in the opening game. It was Chicago's first win over the Yankees, as New York beat them by a combined score of 17-5 in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium earlier this season. The Yankees allowed the Baltimore Orioles back into the American League East race by winning just five of their last ten games, while the White Sox have won two of their previous 26. It won't be a season that the White Sox players will want to remember, but one night of domination against the Yankees will be a highlight. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-White Sox prediction and pick.

Yankees-White Sox Projected Starters

Will Warren vs. Davis Martin

Will Warren (0-1) with an 11.17 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Angels, 4 1/3 IP, 6 SO, 8 H, 3 BB, 8 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Davis Martin (0-1) with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Athletics, 6 IP, 4 SO, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 ER

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) with a 3.38 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-White Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-185)

Moneyline: -275

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Yankees vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/PT

TV: Amazon PV, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees had an embarrassing loss in the series opener, as the White Sox dominated them. The Yankees are battling with the Orioles for first in the American League East and can't be losing to statistically one of the worst teams in MLB history. It's hard to imagine the White Sox winning two of three games in this series, as it could turn into panic mode for the Yankees if it happens. One issue for the Yankees is they are unaware of their pitching situation, but Davis Martin's WHIP in one appearance at Guaranteed Rate Field this season was 2.25.

The Yankees haven't been the Bronx Bombers that put them into a tie for first in the division, but they are still performing better than the White Sox over their last ten games. The Yankees are batting .287 with a .365 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching, with 5.5 runs/nine.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox offense is playing their best baseball of the season. They are averaging one more run/nine than their season average. They are still averaging just 4.1 runs/nine, but it has to be a confidence boost. Another confidence boost is their win over the Yankees in Game 1, which also plants some seeds of doubt in the Yankees' minds.

The Yankees may have to rely on their bullpen in this game, as two of their most-rested starting pitchers are only on three days' rest. It won't be good if their bullpen continues to struggle, as they have a 7.71 ERA over their last three games. A White Sox series win in the deciding matchup is unlikely, but some signs make it a possibility.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Yankees felt like a safe bet to win the series after the disappointing loss on Monday night. However, the Yankees sending a pitcher to the mound who gave up eight earned runs in his last start is too risky. The White Sox can tally some runs against Will Warren, and the Yankees must have an explosive offensive game to keep up.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-185)