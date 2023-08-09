The New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees White Sox.

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a fascinating battle in the American League East Division, but it's not a battle they ever wanted to be part of. The Yankees are fighting to avoid finishing in last place in the A.L. East, a scenario which would have seemed next to impossible when the season started. Yes, the A.L. East was going to be tough this season — everyone knew that much — but the Boston Red Sox were clearly the team most likely to finish last after their rough 2022 campaign. The Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays all figured to be very good, and for the most part, that has turned out to be true. The Yankees, though, were not expected to be barely above .500 in the second week of August, just half a game out of last place in the East. They're four games over .500 and the Red Sox are three games over. The Yankees can't really think about the playoffs until they start playing good baseball. They're 4.5 games out of a playoff spot (behind Toronto) and simply need to stack some wins to change the trajectory of the season. The Yankees recently got swept by the Los Angeles Angels. They simply cannot lose series against mediocre or bad teams if they want to make a push. Having lost to the White Sox on Monday, they really need to win here after prevailing on Tuesday in Chicago.

Here are the Yankees-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-White Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Yankees vs White Sox

TV: YES (Yankees) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are a bad team. When staff ace Dylan Cease isn't pitching for them, it's very hard to trust them. The White Sox were sellers at the trade deadline, dealing Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins and unloading Lance Lynn to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They traded Lucas Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels. They have effectively abandoned their season. They are playing out the string. The Yankees, as much as they have been struggling — they lost to Cease on Monday — bounced back and hammered the White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago's pitching doesn't figure to smother the Yankees in this game, especially now that Aaron Judge has homered and might begin to really take off in his return from a prolonged injury absence. The Yankees are a lot better with Judge in the lineup, and that should become more apparent against the middle of the Chicago rotation.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have split the first two games of this series against the Yankees. New York played one really good game on Tuesday, but one good game is not reflective of a full turnaround or a real trend. The Yankees have hit very poorly with runners in scoring position in recent weeks. We need to see more from this batting order in high-leverage situations. We need to see the Yankees establish good habits and overall stability before trusting them in a betting context. This is also a bullpen game for the Yankees, which invites a considerable degree of uncertainty into the equation. This is not a team which has earned the benefit of the doubt from bettors.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are a very bad team, but a Yankee bullpen game invites uncertainty. Stay away from this game.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5