When Brooks Koepka played golf on the PGA Tour, he was known as one of its toughest and most competitive players. While golf can be a gentleman's game that includes player decorum and etiquette, Koepka has always been one of the most self-critical players in the sport.

That continues to be the case now that he in playing on the LIV Tour. Competing in that tour's last tournament of the season, Koepka flubbed a bunker shot on the second hole of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

After he shorted his shot from the bunker and found himself about 20 feet from the hole, he let loose with a nasty stream of criticism — directed at himself. “You f***ing dumb ass,” Koepka said. Those remarks were picked up the microphones that surrounded the green.

In many ways, Koepka's reaction seemed pretty much on point. The bunker shot was not a difficult one and it seemed reasonable that he could have put his shot within 5-10 feet of the hole. The other factor is that the tournament at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club includes $25 million in prize money.

While Koepka was not happy with that particular shot, he is in position to contend for the championship. Marc Leishman of Australia leads the field by one shot after firing a 5-under par 65, and Koepka is one of three golfers who trail Leishman by one stroke. The other golfers include Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion in the event. He had an eagle on the 498-yard, par-4 9th hole. “It went in,” Koepka said. “A little bit of luck involved for any shot to go in, but it was a good shot, too, so it was nice.”