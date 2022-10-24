The Utah Jazz are hitting the right notes and their head coach, Will Hardy, just sang a tune that sounded familiar to the one Kirk Cousins once shouted following his team’s stunning 122-121 overtime win on the road against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

“You guys having fun yet,?” Hardy asked reporters when he entered the media room for the postgame press conference, via Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Jazz are arguably the most surprising performer in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still undefeated after three games, and it’s not like they defeated nobodies along the way. In their series opener, they took down the Denver Nuggets at home then they took care of business in the next two games away from Salt Lake City, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Twin Cities before Kelly Olynyk shocked the Pels with his game-winner to end the week.

Speaking of Olynyk, he finished the Pelicans game with 25 points and five assists. His passing has already earned a praise from Hardy. “He’s been a nightmare to guard for a long time. Especially against a switch. I’m glad I don’t have to coach against him anymore,” Hardy said.

Utah’s success is mostly due to the team’s robust offense. Through three games, the Jazz are averaging 125.7 points per game — the best in the NBA. Although two of their games needed overtime, the Jazz are still a top-10 team in terms of scoring per 100 possessions with 115.6 points per 100 possessions.