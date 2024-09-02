ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4: Igor Calvcanti vs. Seokhyeon Ko continues with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Yuneisy Duben and Shannon Clark. Duben comes into this fight on a four-fight win streak meanwhile, Clark is undefeated winning all five of her fights as she looks to become the newest addition to the UFC’s flyweight division. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Duben-Clark prediction and pick.

Yuneisy Duben (4-0) comes into this fight riding a four-fight winning streak where she finished all four of her opponents with her last two wins coming in the first round. She most recently dominated her last opponent Ingrid Garcia to the point that her corner threw in the towel midway through the first round. Duben looks to get the biggest win of her professional career when she takes on Shannon Clark on this week’s episode of the Contender Series to secure her spot in the UFC.

Shannon Clark (5-0) has now won all five of her fights as a professional while capturing the LFA Flyweight Championship in her last fight against the former unbeaten Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Thaiany Lopes in her last fight. Clark is looking to make a statement when she gets locked inside the Octagon on Tuesday night and puts her unbeaten record on the line against Yuneisy Duben.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Yuneisy Duben-Shannon Clark Odds

Yuneisy Duben: +360

Shannon Clark: -540

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Yuneisy Duben Will Win

Yuneisy Duben comes into her 6th professional bout with a shiny 4-0 record. Her professional debut which was originally registered as a win was recently overturned to a No Contest which resulted in her record now being just 4-0. She did however beat that opponent again in her second professional bout where they finally recorded the fight as a win. Now, Duben gets to take a major step up in competition when she heads to Las Vegas to take on the surging Shannon Clark on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Duben certainly hasn’t faced high-level competition at all on the regional scene. Each one of her opponents was making their professional debut and Duben took full advantage. She was able to land at will and she was the bigger and stronger fight in each of her matchups. Duben is at her best when she is the aggressor landing heavy strikes and getting the fight into the clinch. Once inside the clinch, she likes to bully her opponents to the canvas and get top control to where she can do some damage. However, that may be easier said than done in this matchup but if she’s able to impose her will and land her takedowns she can score the upset and potentially get the UFC contract.

Why Shannon Clark Will Win

Shannon Clark is coming off the biggest win of her career when she viciously finished Lopes with a bulldog choke that put her to sleep. She was able to capture the LFA flyweight championship in the process and will be looking to continue her torrid pace and remain undefeated when she takes on Brazil’s Yuneisy Duben on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Clark while showing off her grappling chops in her last fight, likes to put the pace on her opponents and lay some hands on them. She has fast heavy hands and she is going to put them to work in this matchup with Duben. While Duben is tough and is willing to throw down, Clark should have no problem landing at will because Duben lacks head movement when she tries to track down her opponents. Clark’s counters will be too quick and when this fight finally gets into the clinch that is where Clark will land vicious knees and strikes that will eventually put Duben away securing Clark’s UFC contract.

Final Yuneisy Duben-Shannon Clark Prediction & Pick

This flyweight matchup should be a good one for however long it lasts. While Duben comes into this fight having as many fights as Clark on paper, the quality of the wins is night and day between the two. It’s very hard to see a path to victory for Duben in this matchup as she is outmatched in all areas against Clark. Ultimately, things start off slow but the pace will then pick up and that is when Clark will start to land her combinations which will eventually land something big on Duben sitting her down and putting her away for the win and the UFC contract.

Final Yuneisy Duben-Shannon Clark Prediction & Pick: Shannon Clark (-540)