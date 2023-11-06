Skip Bayless believes that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is this generation's version of Tom Brady.

On Sunday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's playoff game between the two teams. The Bengals won that game last January on the road in Buffalo, and they had a similarly strong performance in the first half on Sunday night, with Burrow looking like the MVP candidate he has become over the course of his career.

In fact, so impressive was Burrow's performance in the first half against the Bills–which culminated in the Bengals leading by a score of 21-7–that FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to give Burrow a very lofty comparison.

“Joe Burrow: Closest thing to [Tom] Brady in today's NFL,” wrote Bayless.

Skip Bayless is not the first media pundit to compare Joe Burrow to Tom Brady. While neither is necessarily the most explosive athlete or possesses as much natural arm talent as some of their NFL peers, both make up for that with uncanny calmness in clutch moments to help lead their teams to big victories.

Burrow and the Bengals got off to a tough start in 2023, losing three out of their first four, but they have since rebounded to improve their record to 4-3, including an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers on the road last week.

Burrow has also seemed to have recovered from a calf injury that appeared to limit his mobility earlier in the season, which has added a new dimension to a lethal Bengals offensive attack.