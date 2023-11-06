Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen with a bloody finger in the first half against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing a huge game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and quarterback Joe Burrow's finger was seen bleeding in the second quarter.

Joe Burrow finger bleeding pic.twitter.com/hdZtiAOSCF — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) November 6, 2023

Despite hurting his finger in the game, Joe Burrow seems to not be too bothered by it. He completed 18-of-24 passes and threw for two touchdowns in the first half, and helped the Bengals jump out to a 21-7 lead over the Bills at half.

After Burrow struggled to start the season with a calf injury, the last thing the Bengals and their fans want to see is their quarterback suffer another injury. Burrow has played very well since they went on the road and beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Tonight's game is crucial for the Bengals, as the AFC North is very strong. A win would move the Bengals to 5-3, and have them tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for second place in the division behind the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens.

The start to this year is reminiscent to the 2022 season for the Bengals, in which they started slow and then got hot as the calendar turned to October. The same thing is happening this year with the Bengals.

After tonight's game against the Bills, Cincinnati will play the Houston Texans next week, which is winnable. Then there will be a massive matchup against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football the week after.

That game against the Ravens could be pivotal for the division. For now, the Bengals will try to close out a win in the second half against the Bills.