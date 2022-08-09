Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021, had a difficult start to his NFL career. Wilson only reached 250 passing yards twice all season while guiding the Jets to only four victories and the fifth-lowest total points scored in the league. In fact, more than 50 percent of Wilson’s games saw him fail to complete even 200 yards via the air.

It’s true that the squad had minimal expectations going in, but it’s difficult to argue that Wilson gave us many reasons to be enthusiastic about this franchise. Even worse, Wilson threw 11 interceptions despite getting little airtime and only scoring nine touchdowns. Wilson, it goes without saying, had the worst of both worlds. He had no games with really high ceilings and had some absolutely horrible floor games.

While 11 interceptions is not a terrific statistic, Wilson should feel fortunate that he actually didn’t throw more than that. Wilson tossed the ball into coverage so many times last season. On many occasions, defenses had the chance to make picks, but they were just unable to do so.

The main draw for many prospective fantasy owners is that no way things can go worse for Zach Wilson in 2022. Keep in mind that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence never placed higher than 10th in any given week, while Wilson had two top-eight fantasy performances throughout the last six weeks of the season. Wilson’s ability to make plays should be more routinely displayed thanks to a better wide receiver corps and a natural Year-2 leap.

Zach Wilson’s 2022 fantasy football outlook

Zach Wilson is equipped with all he needs to excel next season. He should feel confident going into his second year with the increased depth on the Jets. Many experts think last year was a rookie fluke. These same pundits also believe that Wilson should gather himself and make a significant improvement in 2022. In fact, he is now QB 24 in every fantasy football league type. Wilson has often gone between rounds 14 and 15 in early drafts.

Remember that Wilson’s first season was characterized by the words “serviceable” and “promising.” He has had highs and lows, but the New York management believes he may be the team’s future at the position.

The good news is that he will have another full season to build on his rookie performance with an improved Jets roster. Additionally, Mike LaFleur was hired by the Jets to direct the offense. That should be a good boost for Wilson. He also possesses physical characteristics, such as an expansive arm and good athleticism. Wilson also has the capacity to buy time and make room in the pocket.

Having said that, his fantasy stats still weren’t very good last year. He occasionally felt extremely overburdened and struggled with accuracy on deep and intermediate approaches. He had no business being in any fantasy lineup or even on a roster with only 9 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and never passing for 300 yards in a game. Although the receiving corps struggled last season, there is cause for confidence in 2022 thanks to many significant draft picks at the skill positions.

Zach Wilson jukes two defenders and finds Michael Carter. Zach is on fire #Jets pic.twitter.com/8i3NbPJQ67 — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) August 8, 2022

The bottom line is Wilson has the support of the Jets’ front office. Additionally, as he gains experience, he ought to grow his game more. Remember that scouts never really considered him a prospect at BYU until his senior year. Observers also view last season as a stopgap opportunity for him to get experience.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate he will record 3,600 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions this season. With that, expect the Jets to continue supporting him as long as he makes progress. In terms of fantasy, if you already have a top-5 quarterback, Wilson could be worth drafting late to serve as your backup.