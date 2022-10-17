Zack Greinke hilariously not recognized at Astros MLB playoff game after going full dad mode

Zack Greinke wanted to watch a baseball game in peace. And that is exactly what he accomplished at a recent Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB Playoff affair. Greinke attended the game in-person and did not get recognized.

The veteran pitcher, who spent the 2022 MLB season in Kansas City with the Royals, wore a Bass Pro Shops sweatshirt and big fishing hat to help him remain incognito.

lmao Zack Greinke and his family went to the 18 inning Mariners-Astros game and he didn’t get recognized pic.twitter.com/qD4MU72JHf — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 17, 2022

Zack Greinke and his family were supporting friends on both the Mariners and Astros in a game that lasted 18 innings. Houston ultimately won after shortstop Jeremy Pena clubbed an 18th inning homer. The victory propelled the Astros to the ALCS and sent the Mariners home. But it was still a successful 2022 campaign for Seattle, as they snapped their 20-year MLB Playoff drought.

Zack Greinke pitched in parts of 3 seasons for the Astros from 2019-2021. He was a crucial piece to the puzzle during their playoff runs in those seasons.

However, Zack Greinke returned to a non-contending Kansas City ball club in 2022. He of course began his big league career with the Royals in 2004.

At 38-years old, it is unclear what the future holds for Greinke. Retirement likely is not out of the question, but he also may opt to stick around for another season. Greinke’s velocity has diminished in past years but he still features a quality repertoire of pitches which will allow him to find success should he pitch another year.

But for now, Zack Greinke is just happy he avoided getting recognized at the Mariners-Astros game.