It doesn't sound like Zack Snyder is giving up hopes of restoring his DCEU, aka the Snyderverse.

A revival?

Speaking to CulturaOcio about his new film, Rebel Moon, Snyder said he's absolutely return to the DCEU under the right circumstances. Snyder has become a staple of Netflix programming with Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon, and was asked if he'd return if they acquired the rights to the Snyderverse.

“If Netflix had owned the rights to the DC characters in my extended universe, of course, absolutely,” Snyder said of returning.

It's still a pipe dream, as James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to kick off their slate of DC projects, now renamed the DCU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which comes out next week, is the last film in the prior Snyderverse regime. The new DCU will begin with Creature Commandos on the small screen and Superman: Legacy — which Gunn will write and direct — on the big screen.

In 2013, Snyder kicked off the then-DCEU with Man of Steel. He'd return for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was overseeing the original slate of films up to Justice League. After not being able to complete Justice League, Snyder fans finally got what they wanted in 2021 when Zack Snyder's Justice League, a directors' cut, was released.

Prior to his DCEU stint, Snyder was known for directing Dawn of the Dead, 300, and Watchmen. Since leaving the DCEU, he's directed Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon. The latter is a new sci-fi space opera with a second part being released in 2024.