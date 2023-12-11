Zack Snyder called Christopher Nolan's latest historical epic, Oppenheimer, his favorite film of the entire year in a recent interview.

Favorite movie of the year?

During a red carpet interview with Albert Laro (@AlbertLaro_ on X), Snyder revealed Nolan's latest is his favorite film of the year. He didn't elaborate, as he was answering rapid-fire questions.

Preguntas rápidas de películas con @ZackSnyder // Quick Movies Q&A with Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/osID4wyFZK — AlbertLaro (@AlbertLaro_) December 10, 2023

Oppenheimer was released this past July. The film chronicles J. Robert Oppenheimer's part in the Manhattan Project and its aftermath. Cillian Murphy stars in the titular role. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon also star in Nolan's film.

Christopher Nolan assembled an all-star ensemble for Oppenheimer. Aside from its stars, Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and Rami Malek are among those in the ensemble.

The R-rated three-hour epic has made over $950 million worldwide. It opened opposite Greta Gerwig's Barbie in July, which grossed $1.4 billion worldwide.

Zack Snyder is known for his films 300 and Watchmen. He is also widely known for his work in establishing the DCEU (now DCU). His film, Man of Steel, kicked off DC's cinematic universe. He has since left the franchise and James Gunn and Peter Safran are gearing up to oversee their slate of films.

After his DCEU run, Snyder has been working with Netflix a lot. First, he directed Army of the Dead (and co-wrote the spin-off Army of Thieves film). Coming up, his new space opera, Rebel Moon, will be released on December 15 in theaters and December 21 on Netflix. A sequel film will be released next year. Snyder directed, co-wrote, produced, and created the project.