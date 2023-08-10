Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is still months out from release, but producer Eric Newman recently gave the sci-fi epic an exciting tease.

Speaking to ScreenRant ahead of his new Netflix series Painkiller, Newman talked about the scope of Snyder's Rebel Moon. “Zack had just finished Army of the Dead at Netflix, and I'm based at Netflix, and it just sort of made sense that [we] would do this together,” he said. “It's been so fun. It's a massive movie. I would sometimes drive on to set and I would look out in the distance and think like, ‘Could that possibly be part of our show?' And it always was.”

He went one step further, “It's the biggest thing, and it's really cool. I'm excited for people to see it. I think you'll love it!”

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's first film since Army of the Dead, which launched a spin-off he co-wrote the script for (Army of Thieves). He conceived the story, co-wrote the script, produced, and directed Rebel Moon. It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Ray Fisher, and more.

The official synopsis, per Netflix, reads: “From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22 on Netflix.