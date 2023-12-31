Nothing is likely to change LeBron James' mind that his ruled long two was really a game-tying three-pointer in the waning seconds of his team's thrilling 108-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. It'd be interesting to get the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's updated opinion on the controversy after watching this Zapruder-esque film of his crunch-time jumper, though.

A slowed-down, zoomed-in video of James' bucket made the social media rounds shortly after his team's loss, one that appears to show his right toes just barely grazing the three-point line.

Even that perspective doesn't yield a definitive answer one way or the other. James' score was called a two on the floor and upheld by video review, a decision made by officials in the Secaucus, NJ replay center.

Still, an incensed LeBron James pointed to a monitor on the sidelines at Target Center showing a replay after the call was upheld, imploring veteran referee Tony Brothers to overrule the call made by officials off-site. He was just as adamant in the postgame locker room, the 39-year-old's birthday spoiled by a ruling he deemed flat-out wrong.

“I mean, it's obvious it's a 3,” he said. “My foot was behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see the wood on the floor, the space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

The Lakers' loss moves them to 17-16 overall entering the second leg of a tough road back-to-back on New Year's eve against the New Orleans Pelicans.