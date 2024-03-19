Itching to play the newest HoYoverse title? Participate now in the ZZZ Amplifying Beta Test to try out Zenless Zone Zero now.
ZZZ Amplifying Beta Test
Head on over to the official website to apply for the latest ZZZ Beta Test.
Note that this is only open to users on PC, iOS, and Android. HoYoverse advises players on the PlayStation 5 to keep an eye on their official website and social media accounts for a closed beta test.
This is the latest in a number of beta tests that HoYoverse has run for ZZZ leading up to its release. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world, distancing itself from the other HoYo-games.
The Amplifying Test “will introduce significant improvements to the combat and Hollow exploration systems, optimizing their flow and pacing. It will also showcase brand-new contents and combat challenges, etc,” according to HoYoverse.
Everything New in ZZZ Amplifying Test
Each time the beta test for ZZZ is run, new content is added. This time, the new character “Zhu Yuan” will be showcased, alongside the new faction “New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Special Response Team.” The beta test will also include the Shiyu Defense combat challenge and other combat missions which players can access through the upgraded “Hollow Deep Dive System,” which will put you immediately into the challenging boss battles.
This update to the HDD System will also allow players to explore the Hollows more efficiently with the TV Wall (aka Hollow Board).
“After several iterations, combat design is now more dynamic, maximizing excitement for both newcomers and hardcore players, especially in Rally Missions and Hollow Zero,” revealed HoYoverse. “Finally, New Eridu offers more urban life events and city guidance to provide its “citizens” with an immersive residential experience.”
