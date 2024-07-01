Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), like other gacha games like Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, has redemption codes that players can use to receive various in-game items, such as gacha currency, exp materials, and more. Here are all of the available redemption codes that players can claim in ZZZ.

All Available Zenless Zone Zero Redemption Codes

ZZZFREE100 – 300x Polychrome, 30000 Denny, 2x Senior Investigation Log, 3x W-Engine Energy Module

Valid from July 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM PDT until July 11, 2024, at 8:59 AM PDT

How To Claim ZZZ Redemption Codes

At the moment, players cannot yet claim redemption codes. This is because the dedicated website for redemption codes (like the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail websites) for ZZZ is not live yet.

Once it is live, players will just need to go to it, enter their account credentials, select the server their character is in, and type in the code. Once they press the Redeem button, the items should be sent to the player’s mailbox immediately.

Invalid Redemption Codes

Once redemption codes become invalid, we will move them here so that players can check if the code they want to input is invalid or not. As of this moment, there are no invalid redemption codes yet.

That’s all of the redemption codes that players can redeem in Zenless Zone Zero.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.