Kevin Durant's 2023-24 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns is one that has been emblematic of his career. Coming off his first 50/40/90 (50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from free-throw line) in 2022-23, Durant has been effective and efficient in his first full season with the Suns.
“Continuity is an important part of basketball,” said Durant, who is 35 years old. Durant was moved to the Suns in February with the hopes of winning their first-ever championship, but he and Phoenix were eliminated by the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the West semis.
Unfortunately, Durant–at his age–has lost some of the burst that enabled him to get to short-corner shots and elbow attempts. In the Suns' 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was doubled, trapped and ultimately stopped by Lu Dort. He had five turnovers and has had at least three in five of the Suns' six games since the All-Star Game.
The Suns play the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, which is the second meeting between the two teams in 2023-24. Denver is third in the West (42-19) while the Suns (35-26) are sixth.
"Trying to make the risky play sometimes, cross court passes."
Kevin Durant on 22 #Suns turnovers that led to 31 OKC points.
Thunder lead #NBA in forcing turnovers 15.7 a game.#Suns 27th in turnovers at 15.0 and points allowed off turnovers at 18.3.
We've got to be better." pic.twitter.com/9DUqKyqtet
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 4, 2024
The Nuggets will be one of the teams Durant and the Suns must go through to win their first-ever championship. Ahead of the matchup, ClutchPoints evaluated Durant's 2023-24 NBA season.
Kevin Durant trade background
Durant made and ultimately rescinded a request to be traded in summer 2022. The Suns, who finished with the best record (64-18) in 2022, were believed to be at the top of Durant's list.
Ultimately, a reported meeting with Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai helped KD feel confident enough to rescind his request. But after Kyrie Irving left via a trade to the Dallas Mavericks, Durant's request was made again. The Suns traded beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, along with estranged wing Jae Crowder and four first-round picks among other capital, to the Nets for Durant and wing T.J. Warren.
“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city,” Durant shared at the time of his trade. “…But I know how tough it is and how hard it is. And this fan base is looking forward to cheering for a winner. I want to go out there, prove every night that we got a chance to win.”
Durant sustained an ankle sprain in warmups for the Suns' game against the OKC Thunder March 8. He returned March 29 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, the first of five games before the postseason.
Full season with Phoenix Suns
Back in training camp, ClutchPoints asked Durant what it would mean to play with the Suns for a full season after one and a half season with the Nets.
“It's just about building every day,” Durant responded. “We've been putting some great days in since I got here back in February.”
Durant's first full season with the Suns has been spectacular. He has looked much younger than his age, averaging a team-best 27.8 points while shooting 52.8 percent overall and 42.1 percent from three. Durant had led the NBA in 3-point percentage prior to the turn of the calendar.
Durant's season has put him in the top-10 for MVP voting in the latest ladder for the award on NBA.com.
Kevin Durant's fatal flaw with Suns: Turnovers
Durant's Achilles heel after the actual injury itself in 2019 has been turnovers. He does not have the same power or burst on his first step, which makes it easier for defenders to stop him from getting to his favorite spots on the court. Durant likes to play around the high post, pick-and-roll area in the pocket or on the baseline/short corner.
This season, Durant is averaging 3.3 per game, which has actually been on-par with his career averages. His most turnovers-per-game were in 2011-12 with the Thunder, averaging 3.8.
Durant since the All-Star break has had at five turnovers in three of seven games.
Teams are more prone to double-teaming Durant with one of the Suns' big three not available. Phoenix is without Devin Booker, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the final minutes of its 118-110 loss to the Houston Rockets Saturday. Booker is expected to be back soon and is “day-to-day,” per Vogel.
Kevin Durant without Booker has to be a playmaker. He brings the ball up the floor and gets post-entry passes and is met with double- and triple-teams if the Suns don't play off the defense with cutters and spacing.