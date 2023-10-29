The New England Patriots have had a rough start to the 2023 NFL season. They have had a string of losses that have left fans and analysts alike wondering what went wrong. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Patriots have a chance to turn things around and make a last-minute trade that could help them salvage their season. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Patriots' season so far, identify the trade they must make before the deadline, and discuss why this trade is crucial to their success.

The New England Patriots Season So Far

The Patriots are currently having a disappointing season with a 2-5 record. In their season opener, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they have lost four of their six games since then. In Week 5, they suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, their first since 2016. They have struggled to score touchdowns, ranking 27th overall in touchdowns per game. Despite their struggles, the Patriots have a history of success, with 27 playoff appearances and 11 AFC Championship wins.

The Patriots' offense has struggled this season. They rank near the bottom of the league in total offensive yards and passing yards. Their defense has also struggled, allowing an average of 25.3 points per game. The team has been dealing with injuries to key players, including defensive standouts Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jonathan Jones. However, the Patriots have a bye week in Week 8. This could give them time to regroup and adjust for the rest of the season.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the New England Patriots must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots should engage in a trade before the 2023 NFL deadline to address their weaknesses and enhance their prospects for success. While some suggest the Patriots might consider accumulating future draft picks, this might not be the optimal approach. Remember that this is a team aiming to win in the short term. Instead, the Patriots should explore acquiring a player capable of delivering an immediate impact.

If the New England Patriots want to rekindle their playoff aspirations, they are in dire need of improving one of the NFL's most underperforming receiving groups. The predicament they face is their limited cap space, with only $3.3 million available.

In this financial constraint, the Patriots must explore cost-effective solutions. Given that limitation, one potential candidate might be Cleveland Browns wideout David Bell. He was a third-round pick from Purdue in 2022 and has not seen much action in Cleveland. However, he also once garnered acclaim for his adaptability and ball-handling abilities when he was drafted.

Scouts once said Bell's physical strength, body control, and handles should earn him a ton of playing time. Needless to say, we haven't seen much of that. Considering Bell's skill set, taking a chance on him would be a sensible move for the Patriots. This is especially true given his manageable $1.1 million salary cap impact. He could be a good complement alongside guys like Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, and even JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Another WR Option

Should the Patriots have reservations about Bell, they might consider exploring other options. A promising prospect in this regard is Terrace Marshall Jr. He is a third-year receiver for the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots could potentially acquire Marshall, a former second-round pick, by engaging in a trade that involves exchanging late-round draft picks.

In 2022, Marshall showcased significant growth. He amassed 490 receiving yards and more than doubled his yards per reception from his rookie year. Despite being underused in Carolina, it would be wise for the Patriots to actively pursue any available young offensive talent they come across.

OR Sell

If the Patriots don't want to obtain a new wideout, they could be big-time sellers at the deadline. Guys like the aforementioned Bourne and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy could be enticing trade pieces. In return for those guys, the Patriots could potentially receive a few late-round picks in the 2024 draft.

Recall that Bourne was a prominent figure in the rumor mill in 2022. He remains a potential solution for teams in need of wide receivers at this year's deadline. These include the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and even the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL deadline looms, the New England Patriots are presented with a pivotal decision. While exploring potential trade scenarios involving key players like Kendrick Bourne and considering the allure of young talents like David Bell and Terrace Marshall Jr, the team must carefully weigh their immediate needs and long-term aspirations. Whether they opt for a high-impact acquisition or a calculated investment in promising prospects, their choice could shape the trajectory of their season. It could certainly determine their ability to contend in the competitive NFL landscape. As the clock ticks down, Patriots fans eagerly await the outcome of the team's last-minute trade maneuver. They hope it will be the catalyst for success in the upcoming season.