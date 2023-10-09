The New England Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints, 34-0, in Week 5.

It was ugly. It was bad. It was a gross display of football from the Patriots, who fell to 1-4 and received the second-worst loss of the Bill Belichick era a week after they had the worst loss in his 24 seasons as coach.

Here are the five Patriots most to blame for Sunday's result.

Another game, another week where the Patriots quarterback makes the list.

Jones looked scattered from the jump in Sunday's game, showcasing happy feet from his second dropback that continued for much of his outing. He threw an ugly pick-6 on the Patriots' second drive of the game, throwing a duck as he was getting hit that landed right in Tyrann Mathieu's hands.

It might not have gotten worse than that for Jones the rest of the day, but it certainly didn't get better, either. He never found a rhythm, completing 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards. There were certainly issues he dealt with that were out of his control, like poor offensive line play (again) and a lack of separation (again) from receivers. But he also had errant throws throughout the day, sailing passes and underthrowing receivers throughout Sunday's game.

Jones' other big miscue came when he tossed a wild pitch to Rhamondre Stevenson on a third-and-1 bunch formation set in the Patriots' first drive following halftime. He threw an interception at the end of the third quarter that likely wasn't on him, with his pass connecting with Ty Montgomery before the receiver got it jarred loose off a hit.

But the fact of the matter is that the Patriots' offense has scored just three points over their last two games. Jones has helped opposing defenses outscore the offense, 22-3, during that stretch. That's why not many people are shedding a tear for him after he was pulled for a second straight game, even though it's certainly not all his fault.

The Patriots are at a crossroads now with Jones after benching him for two straight games. How much longer until they pull the plug on him? Who knows.

The entire offensive line

Yet again, New England's pass protection was disastrous.

The Patriots' offensive line was atrocious on Sunday. Sure, it only gave up two sacks. But both were costly, with Trent Brown, Vedarian Lowe and Atonio Mafi all getting beat badly on two plays on a promising Patriots drive late in the first half. The Saints nearly had a 50 percent pressure rate on Sunday, a more than alarming trend for the Patriots' offensive line as it gave up a 50 percent pressure rate against the Cowboys in Week 4.

The entire receiving corps (minus Demario Douglas)

It's hard to fully put blame on Jones when you look at what he dealt with on Sunday.

The Patriots' receivers put up another miserable performance on Sunday, lacking to create separation throughout the afternoon. DeVante Parker looked interested at times when a ball was thrown his way. JuJu Smith-Schuster only had three receptions for six yards. Ty Montgomery let a ball slip through his hands for an interception.

It's pretty clear that the recipe to stop New England's receiving corps is to play tight man coverage. And when your offensive line is as weak as the Patriots', there's no need to blitz. Just a recipe for disaster.

Joe Cardona

Not often will you see a long snapper make this list, but that's how bad Cardona was on Sunday.

The veteran had two horrific snaps that led to poor punts for Bryce Baringer. Now, maybe you could excuse Cardona considering his usual consistency. But he had two poor snaps that led to missed field goals in Week 3. On top of all of that, he's the league's highest-paid long snapper. So yeah, you should probably expect perfection from a player that holds that honor at a relatively irrelevant position.

Bill Belichick

Once again, the Patriots coach makes his way onto this list. And deservedly so.

Losing by a total of 69-3 over the course of two games is an organizational failure. Belichick is the head of the operation, these last two weeks are the byproduct of his poor roster management and personnel decisions over the last handful of seasons.

Jones looks broken after how last season went, when Belichick replaced Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia. The Patriots not only lack a true game-changer at receiver, but they also don't have any receiver worth a damn. They made the decision in the offseason to let Jakobi Meyers, Jones' favorite receiver, go and sign Smith-Schuster for less money. Well, now Jones has no security blanket, either, as Smith-Schuster has 14 receptions over the first five games of the season.

Belichick's negligence of making any substantial moves along the offensive line was also on full display on Sunday. Whoever the Patriots have played at right tackle this season has consistently been graded as one of the worst offensive linemen in football on a week-to-week basis. Yet, the team didn't a single tackle in the draft this past spring and their biggest move at the position was to sign Riley Reiff, who is already playing guard for them.

While Belichick's roster-building incompetence has been clear to anyone who has been paying attention to the Patriots over the last few seasons, he still appeared to be a good coach on a week-to-week basis. But it's hard to say he's even mediocre as a coach at this point when his team has faced double-digit deficits within the first 20 minutes of the game four times already this season. That trend goes back to last season, facing first-quarter deficits in seven of their last 10 games.

There were also some mind-boggling decisions made in Sunday's game, such as punting on a fourth-and-3 from the Saints' 40-yard yard line as they trailed, 24-0, in the third quarter.

Belichick's deficiencies as a general manager were at least masked by his coaching ability for some time. But when you've got one of the league's worst general managers and arguably one of the worst coaches at this point, you're going to be one of the NFL's worst teams.