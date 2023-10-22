We're not used to this much turmoil in New England. Ever since the brutal pulverization of Drew Bledsoe's chest in the second week of the 2001 season and the subsequent introduction of Tom Brady to the world, the Patriots have been the model of stability and excellence in professional sports. Sure, they understandably trailed off once Brady left New England for Tampa Bay, but we've never seen the Patriots in the position they're in now… symbolically admitting defeat and becoming sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Though the Patriots have not made a move yet, we're only a week out from the Trade Deadline and sources within the Patriots organization have indicated that New England would be willing to talk about moving some of their upcoming free agents.

“Given where we are, if I’m another team, I’d be calling on the availability of all of our upcoming free agents,” the Patriots source shared with Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald (h/t Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston).

Some of those notable free agents mentioned in the Boston Herald article are Kendrick Bourne, Josh Uche, and Kyle Dugger. Kendrick Bourne, who despite Mac Jones' inconsistent play (“inconsistent” is being generous) has caught 28 balls for over 300 yards, could be worth “as much as a third-round pick,” Kyed reported, before also noting that “most other sources placed his value around the fifth or sixth rounds.” Josh Uche and Kyle Duggar have been solid starters for the Patriots defense since both were drafted in 2020. But at the time of this writing, New England is currently 24th in scoring defense, so keeping the group in tact is likely not a high priority.

With both quarterback and coach in question, the Patriots are truly in uncharted territory.

How the mighty have fallen.