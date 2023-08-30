The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With roster cuts done and dusted, they have an opportunity to add some new talent to their team. One player that the Raiders should consider claiming off the waiver wire is wideout Austin Watkins Jr. In this article, we will discuss the Raiders' performance in the 2022 NFL season, Watkins Jr's career so far, and why the Raiders should claim him off the waiver wire.

Las Vegas Raiders' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Raiders had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. They finished with a record of 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Raiders' offense struggled throughout the season, and their defense was ranked 26th in the league in scoring defense. They allowed an average of 24.6 points per game. Despite some close games and promising performances from individual players, the Raiders were unable to string together consistent wins and fell short of their goals for the season. Of course, the Raiders' biggest splashes in the offseason came on offense. They signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. However, the team still lacks depth at the wide receiver position. If left unaddressed, this could be a contributing factor to their struggles on offense.

In terms of team statistics last year, the Raiders had a total of 6,241 offensive yards and 41 touchdowns, with 28 of those touchdowns coming from the passing game. The Raiders' rushing game was inconsistent, with a total of 2,059 rushing yards and just 12 rushing touchdowns. The team struggled on third and fourth down conversions, with a conversion rate of 41.7 percent and 55 percent respectively. The Raiders' defense had 27 sacks and six interceptions for the season. Overall, the Raiders' 2022 NFL season was characterized by inconsistency and missed opportunities. They will need to make significant improvements in the upcoming season if they hope to make the playoffs.

Why the Raiders Need Another Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders need another wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season for several reasons. First, while they have some talented receivers on their roster, they lack depth at the position. Injuries and inconsistent play have been issues in the past. Adding another receiver could provide some much-needed competition and depth.

Second, the Raiders have a chance to be very special in 2023, and adding another talented receiver could help them achieve their goals. Third, sure, they have an All-Pro in Davante Adams and a legit No. 2 in Jakobi Meyers. Still, they need to add more talent to their receiver corps to ensure that they have a well-rounded and competitive team.

Finally, the Raiders have the cap space available to make a move for a new receiver. Adding one through the waiver wire or free agency would be a low-risk move for the team. One candidate is Cleveland Browns roster cut Austin Watkins Jr.

Why the Raiders Should Claim Austin Watkins Jr

The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to add a talented wide receiver to their team by claiming Austin Watkins Jr off the waiver wire. Watkins Jr is a 25-year-old undrafted free agent who has had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was before heading out to the USFL last October. He then won a championship with the Birmingham Stallions. This opened up the door for a signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Watkins Jr put together an outstanding preseason with the Browns. He even led the league with 245 receiving yards in three games played. Standing at 6'3 and weighing 210 pounds, Watkins Jr still has some upside in his game. As such, he could be a valuable addition to the Raiders' wide receiver corps. The Raiders need to add depth to their wide receiver position, and Watkins Jr could provide some much-needed competition and talent to the team.

If the Raiders claim Watkins Jr off the waiver wire, they would have to add him to their 53-man roster. The Browns waived Watkins Jr on August 29, 2023, and he will be available to be claimed by any team until August 31, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts are also reportedly interested in claiming Watkins Jr off the waiver wire.

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to add some new talent to their team as they prepare for the 2023 NFL season. One player that they should consider claiming off the waiver wire is Austin Watkins Jr. He has shown promise as a wide receiver and could provide some much-needed depth to the Raiders' offense. With some key additions to their roster, the Raiders could be a playoff contender in the upcoming season.