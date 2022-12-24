By Angelo Guinhawa · 4 min read

For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team.

True enough, the latter one has its merits.

While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a performance where he joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only players in Mavs history to have multiple 50-point games, and surpassed Mark Aguirre for the most 45-point games with the team ever–it’s also not hard to be concerned about the supporting cast he has around him. Doncic scored that much but Dallas won only by six points.

It may have been overshadowed by Doncic’s incredible display, but one thing is clear: Luka Doncic needs help more than what his current teammates can provide him.

Bad Bad Night For Mavs

Aside from Luka Doncic, no other Mavs player shot above 40 percent against the Houston Rockets–the 28th-ranked defensive team in the NBA.

Perhaps the best proof that this trend should alarm the Mavs is the third quarter of Friday’s game. Dallas was outscored by Houston in the said period, 34-20, with Doncic scoring 15 of their 20 points. The other five came from bench player Frank Ntilikina, with the rest of the starting unit going 0-of-9 in their combined shot attempts.

If the Mavs are unable to make their shots against one of the worst defensive teams in the league, how can they even compete against the top dogs come playoff time? Granted that all NBA teams go through bad days and Dallas seemingly play better against stronger opponents, but they can’t develop such kinds of habits if they are to compete for the title.

Besides, it’s not the first time Doncic’s supporting cast has been questioned. It has been a concern ever since the season started, and the team has done little to prove that they have the right pieces to take advantage of Luka’s generational talent.

There were high hopes that Tim Hardaway Jr. can replace Jalen Brunson and become that secondary scorer behind his Slovenian teammate, and while he has shown flashes of brilliance, it has been nothing more than that: flashes.

Christian Wood had his moments as well, but his fit alongside Doncic is getting more and more questionable. In the last three games he has played as a starter, he failed to break through the 20-point mark. Against the Rockets, he made just eight points and was more of a liability despite his five rebounds and four blocks, finishing with a plus-minus -3.

Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie have also not lived up to expectations and continue to struggle making their shots despite the attention Doncic is getting on defense. They have been one of the biggest sources of frustration among Mavs fans, and for good reason.

Of course the absence of other players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber have an impact on the way the Mavs are playing right now. But can they really use it as an excuse in do-or-die games?

More Help For Luka Doncic

To be honest, Luka Doncic needs more than just role players. There is no doubt that the heliocentric Mavs offense around him is fun to watch, but at this point, it’s hard to question if it can really power the team to the NBA championship.

As Jason Kidd said before, Doncic cannot sustain his level of play. Sure, he can drop 30 a night, but expecting to score 40 or 50 every single game is just asking too much.

With that said, it is time for the Mavs to go all out and trade for a star player. They were not afraid to do it before when they pulled the trigger on Kristaps Porzingis with a deal with the New York Knicks. While the gamble didn’t work, that doesn’t mean they should stop trying and just keep relying on Doncic.

They need to make Luka happy to make sure he stays when his contract is up, and the only way to do it is by winning. However, every team knows it’s nearly impossible to win the chip with just one star on your team.

A number of names come to mind when thinking about potential partners for Doncic. Zach LaVine is a great candidate, and so is DeMar DeRozan since they provide that much-needed scoring boost that Dallas is sorely lacking, With talks of the Chicago Bulls potentially blowing it up amid issues within the team, the Mavs might have a chance to make a move for the two.

If the Mavs are afraid to spend for a star, how about getting players who have plenty of potential. John Collins could very well be an improved version of Christian Wood. Or maybe Mo Bamba who could be a defensive anchor for the Mavs and potentially unleash his offense alongside Doncic? Perhaps Saddiq Bey is a good candidate as well, especially with his role with the Detroit Pistons diminishing.

The Mavs have every reason to make a move now and show Doncic that they are serious about fighting for a title. There has been no sign that they are going to break out in the middle of the season like they did last year, so a tinkering on the roster may just be exactly what they need.