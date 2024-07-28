The Cincinnati Bengals have consistently been one of the NFL's top contenders in recent years. However, even the most formidable teams need a mix of luck and depth to maintain their edge. As the 2024 season approaches, an unexpected player has emerged as a potential difference-maker: running back Chase Brown. Sure, the spotlight often falls on stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. However, it’s the unassuming Brown who could be pivotal to the Bengals' playoff hopes.

The Bengals So Far

Joe Burrow's recovery from his season-ending right wrist injury appears to be progressing well. This may be the last season with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster. That said, the Bengals' front office, known for its strategic thinking and sharp drafting, excels at reloading talent when it decides to move on from star players.

The offensive line remains a concern. Remember that Cincinnati ranked near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate (51.7 percent, 27th) and sacks allowed (50, 25th) last season. Burrow, the second-most-sacked quarterback in the league since 2020, has been sacked 148 times in 52 starts. Although the Bengals are in the top half of the league in cap dollars allocated to the offensive line for 2024, they need to see better returns on that investment.

Starting outside cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner II are also crucial components of Cincinnati's young core. Taylor-Britt ranked 47th among qualifying cornerbacks in coverage DVOA last season. That is slightly better than average. Turner, meanwhile, ranked 67th in coverage DVOA as a rookie. As a team, the Bengals ranked 11th against opposing WR1s but 20th against opposing WR2s.

Chase Brown and Zack Moss will share the running back duties, with Joe Mixon traded to the Texans. Brown, has focused on improving his pass-catching abilities this offseason. Expect him to make a significant impact in his second season.

Here we'll look at the surprising player who could make or break the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes in the 2024 NFL season.

Chase Brown, RB

When the Bengals moved on from Joe Mixon this offseason, 257 carries and 64 targets opened up in the offense. Some of that will go to free-agent arrival Zack Moss. However, sophomore Chase Brown showed promise last year and would have had a bigger role as a rookie if not for an untimely injury. Despite this setback, Brown still averaged over four yards per carry and caught 14 of 15 targets in a Jake Browning-led offense that wasn't exactly stretching the field. With his elite speed, versatility, and one year in the system, Brown could be poised for a massive breakout in a potent offense.

The Bengals selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2023 draft because of the steady improvement he showed with the Fighting Illini. This culminated in a senior season where he racked up nearly 1,900 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage. Until Week 12 of his rookie season, the former Illinois standout had only touched the ball a total of five times and didn't see the field in five games. Over the final six weeks, he rushed for 173 yards on 42 attempts and caught 11 passes for another 149 yards.

Could be elite?

Brown offers an elite athletic profile and the movement skills to become one of the better gap-scheme runners. He also has the burst to get to the corner on the occasional toss. The sample size for Brown once he gets through the line of scrimmage or creates in the open field is fairly limited. However, the couple of times he broke loose, he displayed an ability to try to outrun the entire defense.

From the information available as an NFL player, Brown forced eight missed tackles on 44 attempts. More impressively, he averaged 3.27 yards after contact. With his ability to stutter and re-accelerate, he could become a significant problem for safeties at the last line of defense. Brown packs a nice side hurdle combined with a stiff arm to the crown of the helmet to make diving tacklers miss. He runs hard, bouncing or spinning off hits, digging those cleats into the turf, and keeping himself alive on the play.

In terms of advanced metrics, Brown forced a missed tackle on half of his 14 catches. The most eye-catching statistic was his yards per route run. This stood at 4.46 yards. Chase Brown's potential to be a breakout star hinges on his ability to leverage these skills and take full advantage of the increased opportunities in the Bengals' offense. His success could significantly impact the Bengals' playoff hopes, providing the explosive, reliable backfield presence they need to complement their high-powered passing attack. If Brown can rise to the occasion, he might just be the unexpected hero the Bengals need to navigate a challenging season and make a deep playoff run.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 season holds great promise and immense pressure for the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase Brown is positioned as a potential game-changer. His ability to step up and deliver could determine the trajectory of the Bengals' season. As fans and analysts alike watch closely, Brown's performance will undoubtedly be a major storyline to follow. Chase Brown may well be the key to unlocking the Bengals' full potential. The Bengals have the pieces in place for a successful season. With Brown emerging as a crucial factor, the team's playoff dreams could become a reality.