A lot of fans of the Green Bay Packers are probably pointing to quarterback Jordan Love as the player who could make or break the 2024 NFL season. Or maybe they look at running back Josh Jacobs. But the surprising player who could take this role in receiver Jayden Reed.

Yes, it’s a lot of pressure to put on a second-year player. But Reed’s performance earned him a sixth-place finish in the AP offensive rookie of the year voting. He totaled 64 catches for 793 yards and eight scores. And the 5-foot-11, 187-pound second-round pick (No. 50 overall) has an impressive overall game.

Packers' WR Jaylen Reed a key factor for offense

It wasn’t only the numbers that put Jayden Reed in the conversation for AP offensive rookie of the year. That’s because he finished sixth in the voting not just because of stats, but how he looked on the field.

NFL observers didn’t have to look hard to see something special. Bucky Brooks, who selected Reed for his 2024 All-Breakout Team on nfl.com, focused on his hands and the way he moves with the football.

“(He’s) a reliable chain mover with strong hands and dynamic running skills,” Brooks wrote. “Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs, and deep overs. (Reed is) a potential No. 1 option in Green Bay.”

If Brooks’ comments aren’t enough, what do Reed’s teammates think of him? Jaire Alexander didn’t mince words when he spoke to si.com.

“He has full potential,” Alexander said. “He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. But he's, I think, better.”

That’s quite a comparison. Cobb’s resume holds a 13-year NFL career, the first 10 with Green Bay and the last three with three different teams (Cowboys, Texans, Jets). He has 7,624 yards receiving despite just one Pro Bowl appearance. Cobb has totaled 54 career touchdowns.

Alexander spoke of Reed in terms of his attitude and determination.

“He's hungry,” Alexander added. “When you've got a young guy coming in and hungry for the ball, I mean, they're going to make their plays, and you see it.”

What will the Packers' approach be like?

It doesn’t seem like the Packers will focus on Reed because he will be part of a diverse offense. Running back Josh Jacobs is a premier NFL talent and rookie Marshawn Lloyd looks promising as his backup. Even with emerging star Jordan Love at the controls, the Packers will likely try to stay balanced. So the ground game should be solid.

But there’s plenty of confidence in Love turning the air show loose, according to last year’s numbers. He attempted 579 passes in 2023. That tied for fifth highest with Buffalo’s Josh Allen and only 33 off the total of NFL leader Sam Howell, then of the Commanders.

Of course, there’s a key difference this year. The Packers figure to be stronger early in the season, not falling behind and trying to play catch up like in 2023. Green Bay started the year with a 3-6 mark and became a playoff afterthought. But they closed with a 6-2 mark to make postseason play and started that journey with a shocking 48-32 win over favored Dallas.

But even if Green Bay turns in an Air Love attack, Reed has plenty of help at the receiver position, for sure. Christian Watson is above NFL average when he’s healthy while Romeo Doubs can be very effective. Still, Reed has a legitimate chance to be the Packers’ best big-play guy.

However, Reed must prove he's capable in the biggest moments. That will be a step he needs to take this season. In the playoffs against the Cowboys, Reed didn’t catch any of his three targets. And in the loss to the 49ers, Reed didn’t make a splash with four catches for 35 yards.

One thing in his favor is having Love’s attention.

“He does a lot,” Love said. “Just the explosive playmaker he is, he’s the guy that can win inside in the slot position for us and does a lot of really good things. Obviously, you see what happens when he gets the ball in his hands. Just the progression he’s made throughout the season last year and then, obviously, now he’s making even more strides. So, he’s a phenomenal player and obviously I think he’s going to have a bigger role this year.”

Green Bay is expected to be heavily involved in the NFC championship conversation. In order for them to make good on that plan, Reed will likely need to make good on the predictions that he could be a make or break guy.