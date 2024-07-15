The Green Bay Packers have had some truly incredible luck at the quarterback position. Green Bay going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers by itself is special, but now Jordan Love is added to that chain. It seems that NFL personnel recognize Love's high ceiling, but they are not ready to call him a top 10 QB just yet.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled a number of NFL personnel, including executives, coaches, and scouts. Fowler used this information to construct a top 10 list of NFL QBs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Unfortunately, Packers QB Jordan Love did not make the cut. However, he was listed as an honorable mention. Love also received some praise from an anonymous AFC executive.

“I think that's real,” said an AFC exec when asked if Love will sustain the play. “Arm talent and confidence and a good system around him. He'll turn the ball over some because he's so confident. He'll miss here and there. But you can live with that. Short sample size, so he's got to do it again. But he will.”

Jordan Love took his game to another level over the last eight games of the 2023 season. That performance by itself nearly landed him on the top 10 list. In fact, between Weeks 11-18, Love put up 2,150 passing yards for 18 touchdowns and one interception. He also played a big part in Green Bay's decisive Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

If Jordan Love can continue on the pace he had to end the 2023 season, he will certainly find himself on next year's top 10 QB ranking.

He will also most likely have earned himself a huge contract extension.

When will the Green Bay Packers sign Jordan Love to a contract extension?

One could argue that Jordan Love has already done enough to earn a massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers.

Love will play on a one-year extension worth up to $22.5 million that he signed last offseason. If the Packers have faith that he is their franchise QB then they need to sign him to a new contract extension ASAP.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sportscenter that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wants to get a deal done soon.

“Brian Gutekunst wants to get something done before training camp,” Fowler said. “Probably a little bit of pressure on him after the way Aaron Rodgers’ situation went years ago. They want a cleaner situation for his contract.”

If that truly is the goal, the Packers are running out of time. Green Bay's first training camp practice is one week away on July 22nd.

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst told 97.3 The Game in early June. “The nice part about this is none of these things are always easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this done before training camp for sure. Both parties want to get a contract extension done.”

We hope that the Packers and Love will agree to a contract extension sometime this week. Otherwise, they could have a distracting story hanging over their heads to start training camp.