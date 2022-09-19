The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is loaded with talent, maybe the most that the organization has ever had in its history. It’ll be interesting to see which players step up during training camp and be named to the starting lineup. One player who might have to intensely compete for his spot is third-year swingman Jaden McDaniels.

Again, the Timberwolves have a deep roster, and most of their starters should be no-brainers. D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards will undoubtedly start in the backcourt. In the frontcourt, the club will undoubtedly prioritize Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The lynchpin of the team’s starting five is at small forward. Now, this particular position is far from locked in when it comes to who will be the de facto starter.

Having said that, here is the Timberwolves player in danger of losing his starting job during training camp.

Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels posterized Ja Morant 😤 pic.twitter.com/Mzms7OKh8B — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2021

Many feel that the youthful Jaden McDaniels should initially start; however, it may also be reasonable to consider starting veteran Kyle Anderson. ‘Slo-Mo’ Kyle may actually be a better fit to start for the Timberwolves.

Keep in mind that the majority of the Timberwolves’ starting lineup will consist of seasoned NBA veterans. While the Timberwolves can’t go wrong with Kyle Anderson or Jaden McDaniels in the starting lineup, let’s take a closer look at either.

McDaniels is a young NBA player who is still developing in his role. He’s also great on defense while having a decent if a little inconsistent offensive skill-set. He does, however, lack the NBA fundamentals that propel the entire roster through a game.

To illustrate, McDaniels is a bit of a dead end in terms of ball movement, ranking towards the bottom of the NBA small forward assist chart. With Gobert, Towns, and Edwards in the starting lineup, the Timberwolves will need a small forward who can either hit a clean open jumper or help in distributing the ball to an open teammate.

In two NBA seasons, McDaniels has averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and only 1.1 assists per game. His shooting splits are 45.5/33.8/72.4. There’s some promise here, but we’re not sure about his true upside.

For his part, Kyle Anderson is an NBA veteran with extensive experience in both regular-season and postseason competition. During his eight-year NBA career, he has provided his teams with excellent defense, solid offense, and the ability to guard practically every position in the league. Slo-Mo is a glue-guy player who excels at practically everything an NBA club needs. He has shown this after having spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson may not wow Timberwolves fans with his hops or explosiveness, but he is as steady as they come.

He enters his ninth NBA season averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. His shooting splits are 47.6/33.4/71.1.

Their numbers are pretty comparable. McDaniels is a slightly better scorer, though Anderson is clearly more well-rounded in terms of production. Take note that he also averaged a career-high 12.4 points per game two seasons ago in Memphis. Minnesota won’t ask him to take up heavy scoring loads, of course, what with Towns, Edwards, and Russell around. The seasoned veteran sure looks like a more sensible fit for the Timberwolves.

On the flip side, we’re not saying McDaniels won’t develop into a starter. In all likelihood, he will, just maybe not yet this season. Jaden McDaniels could also become a vital second unit leader alongside Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid.