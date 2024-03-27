NBA coaches play an instrumental role from the sidelines and in the locker room. Although coaches never play in the games, they are in charge of implementing the team's system that often decides the dynamics and culture of the team with the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title.
While some coaches have found success for different franchises, there's no question that some coaches belong to just a single NBA team. In fact, some of these coaching icons have delivered a franchise's golden years during their tenure. For this piece, let's rank the 10 best coaches to only lead one NBA team.
10. Brad Stevens
Coach Stevens: “Confidence comes from doing hard things. Confidence comes from preparing. Confidence comes from getting it done when it’s all on the line against another team that’s going full speed trying to take it from you.”
Team: Boston Celtics
Coaching record: 352-282
Awards: All-Star Game head coach
Taking the coaching reins of a decorated franchise like the Boston Celtics isn't an easy task. However, there's no question that Brad Stevens was undaunted with the responsibility. With exception to his first season, Stevens led the Celtics to seven-consecutive playoff appearances.
The Celtics also made the Eastern Conference Finals three times during that stretch. Nowadays, Stevens continues to make an impact for the Celtics organization as the President of Basketball Operations.
9. Richie Guerin
#HoopsForTroops @NBA Veteran Spotlight: Inducted into the @Hoophall in 2013, 6x @NBAAllStar & 1968 Coach of the Year Richie Guerin served in the U.S Marine Corps 🙌 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vlfhCc4KLU
Team: St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks
Coaching record: 327-291
Awards: NBA Coach of the Year, 2x All-Star Game head coach
After ending his playing career with the Hawks, Richie Guerin returned to the organization as the head coach.
He coached the Hawks for eight seasons, becoming the franchise leader in most games coached in the regular season, most wins in the regular season, most games coached in the playoffs, and most games won in the postseason. Guerin was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1968 after leading the Hawks to a 56-26 record.
8. Allan Bristow
We're picking Allan Bristow as the greatest athlete from Henrico High. He was a late bloomer, someone who barely scored as a sophomore on the JV. He'd later play for Virginia Tech and the 76ers and become an NBA coach and GM. https://t.co/X7sMKwZwQw pic.twitter.com/akHt9t9fl8
Team: Charlotte Hornets
Coaching record: 207-203
Awards: N/A
After a 10-year playing career in the NBA, Allan Bristow embarked on an assistant-coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets before becoming the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.
For Charlotte, Bristow led the franchise to its first 50-win season, posting a 50-32 record in 1994-95. And with 207 wins overall, Bristow is ranked second in Hornets franchise history.
7. Billy Cunningham
Today we honor Sixers legend and '67 champion, Billy Cunningham, starting with the unveil of his statue.
[ 🏆 » https://t.co/ofy0dYTMVP ] pic.twitter.com/bziBfDRClw
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Coaching record: 454-196
Awards: NBA champion, 4x All-Star Game head coach
There's no doubt that Billy Cunningham is a treasure for Philadelphia. Aside from helping the team win a championship as a player, Cunningham also coached the same franchise to an NBA championship in 1983 while appearing in three NBA Finals. In addition to this, he's also the winningest coach in the Sixers' record books.
6. Al Attles
On this day in 1975, Al Attles becomes the 2nd black coach to win an NBA title (the 1st was Bill Russell) when Golden State beat Washington.
K.C. Jones along with Al Attles were the first two black head coaches to face-off in a world championship game or series (1975 NBA Finals) pic.twitter.com/DHwyaGeLkI
Team: San Francisco/Golden State Warriors
Coaching record: 557-518
Awards: NBA champion, 2x All-Star Game head coach
After suiting up his entire playing career with the Warriors, it was the same story when he coached for the team. Attles was the longest-tenured coach in Warriors history while also tallying the most wins as a coach. But in his coaching career, the pinnacle came in 1975 when Attles led the Warriors to an NBA title after sweeping the Washington Bullets.
5. Erik Spoelstra
ESPN Sources: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s contract extension includes the most committed coaching money in history: eight-years, $120-plus million. pic.twitter.com/S7cX4a3gwW
Team: Miami Heat
Coaching record: 743-524 (active)
Awards: 2x NBA champion, 2x All-Star Game head coach
Erik Spoelstra has come a long way from serving as a video coordinator to becoming the second-longest tenured head coach in the NBA for the Miami Heat. Spoelstra coached the Big Three-led Miami Heat squad all the way to four-consecutive Finals appearances while winning two championships.
But despite the departure of the Big Three, Spoelstra has continued to coach the Heat into becoming a consistent championship contender by making the Finals in 2020 and 2023. Furthermore, it looks like Spoelstra will continue to coach the Heat after signing a lucrative eight-year deal worth $120 million.
4. Tom Heinsohn
Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn has died at age 86.
☘️ 10x NBA Champion
☘️ 6x NBA All-Star
☘️ 1x Coach of the Year
☘️ 1957 Rookie of the Year
☘️ 4x All-NBA
☘️ 2x NCAA All-American
☘️ Naismith HOFer as a player & coach
The legend played a part in each of the Celtics' 17 titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mS3Dlkxtfz
Team: Boston Celtics
Coaching record: 427-263
Awards: 2x NBA champion, NBA Coach of the Year
After playing for arguably the most dominant Celtics squad, Tom Heinsohn prolonged the Celtics' dynasty in the 1970s as head coach. He coached the Celtics to a pair of NBA titles in 1974 and 1976.
Heinsohn also went on to win the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 1973. There's no question that Heinsohn was a Celtics legend who contributed a total of 10 NBA championships, including eight as a player.
3. Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr turns 57 today 🎈
👏 9x NBA champion (as a coach & player)
👏 45.4 career 3-PT% (best in NBA history)
👏 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year
👏 Named 2022-24 USA Basketball men's national team head coach pic.twitter.com/FuUGZaQcoG
Team: Golden State Warriors
Coaching record: 510-272 (active)
Awards: 4x NBA champion, NBA Coach of the Year
Steve Kerr had a decorated career as a player, winning five NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. Afterwards, Kerr tried his hand in coaching by becoming the main tactician for the Golden State Warriors.
After taking on the job, Kerr immediately delivered and ushered in the Warriors dynasty during the 2010s. He coached the franchise to six NBA Finals appearances in the span of a decade while winning four titles. He was also named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Warriors to a record-breaking 73-9 record in the 2015-16 season.
2. John Kundla
In Memoriam: Remembering the NBA's first great coach: Hall of Famer John Kundla who coached the NBA's first dynasty: The Minneapolis @Lakers pic.twitter.com/oWJly8gpSr
Team: Minneapolis Lakers
Coaching record: 423-302
Awards: 5x NBA champion, 4x All-Star Game head coach
There's no question that John Kundla occupies a huge part of the Lakers' success in the NBA. Credited as the architect of the NBA's first dynasty, Kundla led the Lakers to five NBA championships. Those five titles helped the Lakers become tied for the most championships won by a franchise in the NBA.
1. Gregg Popovich
26 Seasons
5 NBA Championships
3 NBA Coach of the Year Awards
And now 1,336 regular-season wins.
Just some of Gregg Popovich's accomplishments with the @spurs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L2OPO6IhKT
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Coaching record: 1,382-817 (active)
Awards: 5x NBA champion, 3x NBA Coach of the Year, 4x All-Star Game head coach
When it comes to the best coach that only led one team, that distinction should go to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. As coach for the Spurs, Popovich has become the winningest coach in the regular season. In addition to this, he led the Spurs to five NBA championships across different eras.
But while Popovich has already carved out a Hall of Fame coaching career, big things are still in store for the three-time Coach of the Year winner. With the Spurs drafting a promising prospect in Victor Wembanyama, Popovich may not be done just yet, although the Spurs are struggling through their fifth consecutive losing season.