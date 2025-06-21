The Dallas Wings defeated the Connecticut Sun by a final score of 86-83 on Friday night. Dallas has now earned two consecutive victories overall. Rookie Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 21 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, Aziaha James — another rookie who started her second game of the season on Friday — scored a career-high 17 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds.

“Just proud of our group, Aziaha… Didn't play a ton of minutes in that first half,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes told reporters after the win. “And then was the spark that we needed… You saw in the third quarter, in the second half, like, that's Aziaha James… It's natural, right? Rookie year, you're feeling it out, when is your opportunity coming?

“For her to be able to respond the way she did was just fantastic. I know our team has been wanting it for her, so excited for her.”

James was more aggressive on Friday than in past games.

“Shying from attacking the rim in these past few games,” James told reporters. “I just had to turn a different mode, help my teammates out.”

She added that her “main goal” was to attack the basket and get to the free throw line.

Article Continues Below

James, who was selected No. 12 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has had her playing time limited for the most part this season. She has now started back-to-back games, however. It appears that James is earning the trust of Koclanes.

James has started over DiJonai Carrington in recent action. The Wings still believe in Carrington, but Dallas is now 2-0 with James in the starting lineup.

Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, has received plenty of attention. However, it is becoming clear that Dallas features another reliable rookie on the roster.

“Whenever my number is called I'm ready,” James said.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3 PM EST. That contest represents the end of their current road trip before the Wings return home for four consecutive games in Arlington, TX.