The Toronto Blue Jays are 40-34 after losing the opening game of their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. John Schneider's team are in the middle of the race to catch the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Blue Jays manager continues to wait for players to return from injury, but the team's inconsistency is a major problem.

While the team has not fallen as far as the Baltimore Orioles, their issues might be more severe. Toronto gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the extension he was looking for, but other players continue to wait for theirs. The Blue Jays had their chance to win with a lower payroll, but now must make tough financial choices.

Schneider and the front office could decide that extending their players are not worth the trouble. Making the most of their value on the trade market could set the Blue Jays up for their future. The expiring deals on their roster make Toronto a hub for trade talks as the July 31 deadline gets closer.

Max Scherzer's return to the roster could spur the Blue Jays on a run. If Schneider and the front office decide to keep the team together, the pressure on them to win grows even more.

Here are three players that Toronto should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Second Baseman Andres Gimenez

Andres Gimenez's arrival to the Blue Jays was an under-the-radar move that the Blue Jays pulled off this offseason. Despite his inconsistencies at the plate, Gimenez proved his value as a defender with the Cleveland Guardians last season. The 26-year-old has won three straight Gold Gloves heading into the 2025 season.

Unfortunately the second baseman's defensive prowess did not travel to Toronto with him. If he is not a big plus in the field for the Blue Jays, they need him to be great at the plate. However, Gimenez is not known for his hitting ability. A .200 average with four home runs heading into Friday's game is just not good enough.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, Gimenez's contract is one that they can sell other teams on. If they were to send the second baseman away, his new team would get an excellent defender entering his prime with five more years on his contract if the his team option is picked up. That kind of security makes him a target for a smaller market team.

Gimenez is in a slump in the field and at the plate, and the Blue Jays could decide that he will not be able to figure things out in time.

Shortstop Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the faces of the modern Blue Jays. Both players have helped Schneider rebuild Toronto into a competitive team after a stretch of mediocrity after 2016. However, the time has come to pay their young stars and keep them in Blue Jays jerseys for the majority of their career.

Paying Guerrero Jr. was an easy call to make. Toronto wanted to keep him on the team, no matter how much it cost them. Bichette, on the other hand, is a different story entirely. The Blue Jays have not pursued serious extension talks with the former All-Star. Most people that cover the league that Bichette will be one of the top names on the market this summer.

Letting their star shortstop go for nothing in free agency is unacceptable for Toronto. Trading him away would at least net the Blue Jays some prospects or draft capital in return. If Schneider and the team do move on from him, they will have to deal with an upset fanbase wondering why they did not extend him like they did with Guerrero Jr..

Outfielder Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho's season got off to a late start because of injury. Once he returned, the former Arizona Diamondback was one of the best batters that the Blue Jays had throughout the month of May. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old found himself back on Schneider's injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered while trying to stretch a double into a triple.

While Varsho has been out for almost two weeks, he proved in one month why he was such a big addition for the Blue Jays. In his first game back, the Toronto center fielder made one of the catches of the year so far. Unfortunately, the timing of his second absence puts the Blue Jays in a tough position.

Contenders around the league will call about Varsho's availability. Teams like the Yankees need an upgrade in their outfield as they prepare to make a run in the postseason. Because of the demand at his position, Toronto can set Varsho's price wherever they want. While Bichette is a bigger name, the Blue Jays' success at the deadline could come down to how they handle Varsho later this summer.