NBA players who play their best are often rewarded individually or as part of a team in the form of awards, All-Star appearances, All-NBA Team selections, or championships. Although this is the case for the most part, there are times when a great player gets overlooked. Given that the NBA is the most competitive basketball league in the world, even players who average the best numbers don’t end up with an accolade. Let’s take a look at the 10 best NBA players that never received an accolade.

Honorable Mentions

Some players that deserve an honorable mention are Spencer Dinwiddie, Danilo Gallinari, Aaron Gordon, T.J. Warren, and Tobias Harris. However, given that these players are still in the league, there’s still a chance for them to earn an NBA accolade.

John Salmons

John Salmons wasn’t the best shooter in the NBA. However, he was someone you didn’t want to leave open from beyond the arc. In fact, Salmons proved that he can score in the NBA. He averaged 18.3 points per game in the 2008-2009 season and tallied a total of four seasons averaging in double figures. Unfortunately, he often played for struggling teams that could barely rack up the wins.

Andray Blatche

A case of talent that just didn’t want to put in the work, Andray Blatche could move quite well for a man his size. In fact, Blatche averaged 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the 2010-11 season. While Blatche may have been great individually, his attitude problems and selfishness on the court prevented him from achieving more in the NBA. In fact, who could forget how Blatche desperately tried to tally a triple-double in a game against the New Jersey Nets. Furthermore, Blatche’s involvement with the dysfunctional Wizards team was a huge black eye for his NBA career.

Corey Maggette

Averaging over 20 points per game in a season would certainly turn some heads for at least an All-Star appearance or even an All-NBA team selection. However, that wasn’t the case for Corey Maggette. Maggette registered three seasons averaging over 20 points per game. Furthermore, he served as one of the best scoring options for the teams he played for. However, Maggette also played for the Warriors and the Clippers during his peak. Those teams were cellar dwellers at best during that time. Maggette did lead the NBA in free throws once, but the league doesn’t give awards for that.

Kevin Martin

Another main scoring option, Kevin Martin was a lights-out scorer. Throughout his career, Martin averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He also led his teams in scoring, putting up over 20 points per outing in six seasons. But despite tallying All-Star numbers for the most part of his career, an NBA award remained elusive for Martin.

JJ Redick

JJ Redick carved out a Hall of Fame worthy career in college basketball. However, that rarely translated in the NBA. The Duke number one all-time scorer played for several playoff contenders as among the league’s sharpshooters. However, Redick didn’t win any championships. While he led the league in 3-point shooting once, that never translated into any form of individual or team awards.

Troy Murphy

At his peak, Troy Murphy was a double-double machine who can space the floor. As a starter, Murphy averaged a double-double in five different seasons. He also averaged double figures in scoring for a total of eight seasons. But despite solid numbers that even saw him finish top five in the rebounding leader race, Murphy’s production hardly translated to victories. In fact, the Pacers and Warriors didn’t even make a single playoff appearance during his years. By the time Murphy played for contenders, his presence was hardly felt.

Jim Jackson

Averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game throughout his entire career, Jim Jackson should’ve earned at least one All-Star selection. In fact, he even averaged 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes per game during the 1994-95 season. But despite being a solid scorer in the league, contract disputes and other off-the-court issues saw him constantly getting traded. This surely prevented him from getting at least one NBA accolade.

Lance Stephenson

Defense has been the calling card for Lance Stephenson. Stephenson made a name for himself for the Pacers as a two-way player capable of locking down the best perimeter players in the NBA. In fact, Stephenson made waves after hounding LeBron James in the postseason. Moreover, Stephenson also once led the league in triple-doubles during the 2013-14 season. But despite carving out a reputation for being a defensive ace, Stephenson never got any recognition for it during his 10-year career.

Ty Lawson

Back in the day, Ty Lawson was a reliable starting guard for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, he once averaged 17.6 points and 8.8 assists per game in a season. While the numbers were there, the Nuggets struggled to get the wins, especially after Carmelo Anthony’s departure. Furthermore, with a loaded backcourt in the Western Conference, Lawson was often overlooked in favor of other guards, including James Harden, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Damian Lillard.

DeMarre Carroll

Establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in the NBA, DeMarre Carroll looked like an important piece for teams wanting to go deep into the playoffs. Unfortunately, Carroll never received credit for the impact he made on both ends of the floor. In fact, Carroll played an instrumental role in helping the Hawks finish with a 60-22 record during the 2014-15 season. Carroll was also the main defender against LeBron James during their postseason rivalries.