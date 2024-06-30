Check out our top picks for the best Casual games on the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

Supermarket Simulator – 30% off

Description: Run your own supermarket. Stock shelves, set prices as you'd like, take payments, hire staff, expand and design your store. Online orders & delivery, shoplifters, security, local market are upcoming.

Supermarket Simulator allows you to both man the counter and customize your store. It's been in early access since it launched a few months ago, and if you're into relaxing, casual games, this one is definitely a worth pickup. Even more so for its discounted price.

A Little to the Left – 40% off

Description: A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos. Check out this playful and intuitive puzzler with 100+ satisfying messes to tidy.

Do you want a relaxing puzzle game that you can boot up on a slow day? A Little to the Left is the title for you. This game also has a fascination for cats, so it's even more worth it if you're a cat lover. This is a game with a ton of content, and even more, if you decide to get the DLC.

House Flipper 2 – 25% off

Description: It's time to dust off your hammer – House Flipper is back in a brand-new fashion! Buy and renovate run-down houses! Or maybe you want to build new ones? Now you can! Start as a rookie Flipper and make a fortune by helping out the community of the charming town of Pinnacove.

This game revamps the functions of the first game and adds new ones on top to give you more control and flexibility over your flipping and building. It features a Sandbox Mode that allows you to build houses from the ground up. There's also a Story Mode which will take you through the story of Pinnacove with long renovation projects and quick side jobs.

Goat Simulator 3 – 60% off

Description: Pilgor's baaack! Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3; an all-new (at least on Steam), totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience. Invite up to three friends in local or online co-op, create carnage as a team, or compete in mini-games and then not be friends anymore.

Join Pilgor and get ready to create your own whirlwind adventure on the island of San Angora. Lick, headbutt, and ruin your way through our open world in the biggest waste of your time since the original Goat Simulator! We won't tell you how to play (except in the tutorial), but merely provide the means to be the goats of your dreams.

Construction Simulator – 45% off

Description: Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape.

Tackle intriguing projects of different sizes and requirements that help you increase your income, so that you're able to add even more powerful machinery to your vehicle fleet. Along the way, diverse clients will test your abilities as you navigate challenges, making every task a test of your skill set. Get ready to showcase your process as you tackle a variety of construction challenges in this dynamic and engaging adventure!

Golf With Your Friends – 67% off

Description: Why have friends if not to play Golf… With Your Friends! Nothing is out of bounds as you take on courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!

It features Themed Courses, Powerups, multiple Game Modes, and even a Level Editor for you and your friends to enjoy.

PlateUp! – 66% off

Description: Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations. Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Hire your friends – or do it all yourself!

Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers.

Slime Rancher 2 – 30% off

Description: Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys across the Slime Sea to Rainbow Island, a land brimming with ancient mysteries, and bursting with wiggly, new slimes to wrangle in this sequel to the smash-hit, Slime Rancher.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Vampire Survivors – 25% off

Description: Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

You've probably heard about this game a million times by now, and for good reason. Vampire Survivors has turned funny Castlevania references into a whole genre of gaming.

Riven – 10% off

Description: Uncover a story of intrigue, betrayal, and a civilization teetering on the brink of collapse as you solve intricate puzzles to unlock the secrets of Riven. Built from the ground-up and expanded from the award-winning original game released in 1997.

Riven takes you on a journey through dense jungles, awe-inspiring caverns, and monolithic structures. Explore a world bent to the whims of a man who sees himself as a god and where every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure.