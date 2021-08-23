10 games to watch from Hornets 2021-22 schedule release

The Charlotte Hornets released their 2021-22 schedule for the upcoming NBA season. There is a lot of buzz around the city because the Hornets have a lot of optimism around them this year.

LaMelo Ball has turned this franchise around and has given them a real chance to not just be competitive, but entertaining as well. His game earned him the Rookie of the Year Award last year and he is sure to take a big step moving forward.

Here are the 10 Hornets games that you need to make sure you are tuned into.

@ Brooklyn Nets 10/24

This will be the third game of the season, but a big one. The Brooklyn Nets’ big three will be on a mission this season after a disappointing ending last year. It will be a good test for the Hornets to matchup against bonafide superstars early on in the season. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are sure to put on a show, but LaMelo Ball will make sure to put his team in the best situation to win. The Nets are likely to be the favorites to win the title next year, so this game should be huge for the Hornets.

@ Miami Heat 10/29

The Miami Heat are a dark horse team to make it to the finals in a tough Eastern Conference. They added Kyle Lowry in the offseason, so they are fully invested in finding a way to tip the scales and upset teams like the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets will have their work cut out for them playing this gritty defensive team but, playing one of the top teams in the conference early in the season will benefit them in the long run.

vs. Golden State Warriors 11/14

It is always an honor to watch Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors offense. Also, Steph’s dad, Dell, is an announcer for the Hornets, so it is nice to see them embrace one another before tip-off. However, seeing how the Warriors put together their roster, it should give you vibes of how the Hornets are trying to contrast their own. Building through the draft was the Warriors’ key to success. They became good enough to win title back in 2015 with guys that got a chance to grow within the organization and the Hornets have the opportunity to do the same. Also, watching Curry and Ball battle will be a treat.

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 11/26

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a few young talented players on their team, but have not been too competitive over the past couple seasons. They are not exactly a lock to make the playoffs next year either, so why are they on this list? Because Anthony Edwards will come out trying to destroy LaMelo Ball. Edwards was the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year Award last season and many felt like he deserved it over Ball. Both of their careers will likely be intertwined for as long as they are able to lace up their shoes since they were in the same draft class. Both of them are sure to put up numbers just days after Thanksgiving. Hopefully the turkey does not slow them down.

@Chicago Bulls 11/29

All the matchups against the Chicago Bulls this season will be primetime because Lonzo Ball will be facing his little brother four times this year. LaMelo has mentioned on several different occasions that he is better than his big brother and he will have plenty of opportunities to prove it. November 29th is just the first matchup between the two, but it will likely be a dogfight every time those two are on the floor together.

vs. Milwaukee Bucks 1/8

A game against the defending NBA champions should be penciled in on every team’s schedule this year. The Milwaukee Bucks will got everyone’s best shot. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most dominate player in the league and a lot of the young Hornets will jump at the opportunity to play against him. The Hornets love to run in transition and put people on posters. Maybe they can catch Giannis under the rim at the perfect time.

vs. Los Angeles Lakers 1/28

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Is there anything else to say? The Los Angeles Lakers are the definition of star power and any NBA fan would love to see them play any chance they get. The world wants to see a Nets-Lakers finals matchup badly. It will be a good measuring stick for the Hornets to see where they are at. Even if they do lose the game, if they can play them tight, they are in good shape. It will be a couple weeks before the All-Star break, so playing big time teams is important for a young team looking to make the playoffs.

vs. Los Angeles Clippers 1/30

The Hornets will have some stiff competition for a couple of days because they will be playing both of the LA teams, but it will only make them a better team in the long run. Playing the Los Angeles Clippers will be another fun matchup for Hornets. Playing better teams down the stretch of the season will always help this team grow. Also, the Clippers feature two of the better wing defenders league with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It will be good for the Hornets to play both LA squads and use it as a measuring stick.

vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/16

The Atlanta Hawks feature one of the league’s best point guards in Trae Young. He led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and they are still a pretty young team. It should be an interesting lineup as the two young teams battle one another, especially so late in the season. This game could have an impact on possible playoff implications for both teams.

vs. Dallas Mavericks 3/19

The Dallas Mavericks have arguably the best player under 25 in Luka Doncic. Come mid March, every team will be searching for a stride because of the playoffs nearing. The Hornets should be in a good spot come March, like being in a playoff spot and avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament. Luka vs. LaMelo will put on a show in front of the Hornets’ home fans.

All 10 of these games are must see TV and Hornets fans should watch them close. The playoffs are a realistic goal for this squad and LaMelo Ball should be the force behind their push. This young team should be able to compete with just about anyone. So grab your popcorn and snacks, it is going to be a fun season.