Although Nike, Adidas, and Jordan have been the biggest brands when it comes to sneaker deals in the NBA, Chinese sports brands are giving NBA players more options to cash in. Furthermore, since entering the NBA, it's safe to say that their respective brands have grown exponentially.

In fact, some of the biggest NBA stars have even signed with various Chinese sneaker brands. Here's a look at the 10 greatest NBA players to wear Chinese sneakers.

10. Gordon Hayward – ANTA

A reliable wing for several years in the NBA, Gordon Hayward hasn't disappointed even as an ambassador for Chinese sports brand Anta. The All-Star guard can still keep up with the best wings in the world despite suffering a gruesome foot injury in 2017. Furthermore, Hayward's partnership with Anta has already produced several signature shoes for the Thunder wing.

9. Fred VanVleet – Li-Ning

Truly a great signing by Li-Ning, Fred VanVleet is one of the most hard-working guards who managed to find a home in the NBA despite going undrafted. Since winning an NBA championship, VanVleet shot his way to an All-Star Game appearance to go along with becoming the undrafted player to reach the biggest NBA contract, according to reports.

8. Rajon Rondo – ANTA

Although his deal with Anta eventually expired, there was no denying that Rajon Rondo was a smart signing by a growing brand like Anta. Rondo is one of the few players in NBA history to win championships with two of the winningest franchises in the league.

Thanks to his all-around play that heavily benefitted several playoff contenders, Rondo, especially Playoff Rondo, was a fan favorite.

Given Jimmy Butler's ties with the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade, it isn't surprising that the six-time All-Star decided to sign an endorsement deal with Li-Ning. With Butler on a hot role leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in a span of four years, there's no doubt that he's one of the biggest stars in the NBA. As a result, he's easily one of the biggest signings by Li-Ning.

6. Kyrie Irving – ANTA

After his falling out with Nike for promoting antisemitic content, Kyrie Irving was picked up by growing Chinese brand ANTA. Given that Irving is arguably the best ball handler in the world, ANTA was willing to take in the controversial NBA star. With Irving playing well for the Mavericks as of late, ANTA is surely reaping the benefits for picking up the NBA champion.

5. Dwight Howard – Peak

Although Howard first signed with adidas, when that deal expired, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year opted to partner up with Chinese sports brand Peak. In fact, the brand even released Howard's signature sneakers. Around that time, Howard was still a popular figure in the NBA, making him one of the biggest signings by the brand at that time.

4. Klay Thompson – ANTA

Known as the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson is popular enough to sign huge deals with Nike or adidas. However, Thompson opted to link with ANTA. With ANTA, Thompson is arguably the biggest star that the brand ever signed up. In fact, his resume includes four NBA championships and five All-Star Game appearances.

3. Tony Parker – Peak

There's no question that Tony Parker carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career. As a result, it wasn't surprising when Peak celebrated when Parker agreed to sign with the growing sports firm. With four NBA championships and one Finals MVP, Parker is easily one of the trailblazers in welcoming Chinese footwear brands into the NBA.

2. Dwyane Wade – Li-Ning

However, among the first Chinese sneaker signings, Dwyane Wade is arguably the biggest one. After opting to leave U.S. brands such as Converse and Jordan, Wade ventured out and chose to sign with Chinese sports giant Li-Ning.

Given Wade's stacked accolades, the three-time NBA champion was arguably the biggest star to not have been signed up by adidas, Nike, or Jordan. Given his achievements in the NBA, Li-Ning was prepared to offer Wade a lifetime deal, as per reports.

1. Nikola Jokic – 361 Degrees

Nikola Jokic has successfully taken over the NBA. Jokic has dominated the league by winning three MVPs and leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title with The Joker as the Finals MVP.

Originally signed to Nike, the Nuggets star bolted out of the swoosh firm to join 361 Degrees. According to reports, the decision was influenced by teammate Aaron Gordon, who's also part of the Chinese brand.