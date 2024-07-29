One of the most exciting plays to watch in the NBA are poster dunks. Given that the NBA has no shortage of athleticism, it isn't surprising that several players have the ability to dunk on one another. A lot of basketball fans will agree that poster dunks are instant momentum changers, as they exhibit power and grace in mid-air.

But while poster dunks are exciting to watch, the impact grows more significant if the receiving end of a poster dunk is a certified NBA star. Let's take a look at 10 moments NBA stars get posterized by an unlikely player.

Trayce Jackson-Davis puts Victor Wembanyama on a poster

Victor Wembanyama was a hyped rookie thanks to his enormous size combined with his polished skillset. With his size, Wemby has already put several players in the poster. However, fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis had other plans and turned the tables on the first overall pick. It was surely a fearless dunk against a blue-chip rookie who led the league in rejections per game.

David Nwaba puts Nikola Jokic on a poster

David Nwaba didn't last long in the NBA after only playing in 237 games. However, he can at least tell his family and friends that he dunked over three-time NBA MVP and NBA champion Nikola Jokic. Although the Nuggets still came away with a 124-111 New Year's Day win, the poster was a solid consolation price for the London Lions player.

Evan Turner dunks in the face of LeBron James

It's safe to say that a prime LeBron James was nearly unstoppable in Miami. However, a young Evan Turner was unfazed by James in the fastbreak by dunking over The King with two hands.

Tony Smith becomes one of the few players to dunk over Shaq

Not a lot of NBA players have dunked over Shaquille O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-3 Tony Smith managed to take advantage of a screen that gave him an open lane. Although O'Neal managed to chase the former Lakers guard, Smith still pulled off a risky dunk that allowed him to join a prestigious club of players to dunk over The Big Diesel.

Cam Johnson throws it down over Joel Embiid

As an NBA MVP and the face of the franchise for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid holds the fort on both ends for the squad. Although dunking over Embiid isn't easy, Cam Johnson took it upon himself and took advantage of an open lane to finish with a fury.

Jayson Tatum fails to block Isaac Okoro

Speaking of franchise players, there's no doubt that Jayson Tatum has been the center of the Boston Celtics franchise. Without him, the Celtics wouldn't be a legitimate championship contender today. But while Tatum is one of the brightest stars in the NBA today, rookie Isaac Okoro was just ready to make a name for himself by smashing the rim in Tatum's face.

Kevin Huerter slams it over Jimmy Butler

More often than not, Kevin Huerter does his damage outside, thanks to his deadeye shooting. However, he certainly made an exception for Jimmy Butler in transition against the Sixers. Coming off a steal, Huerter stretched to a one-handed slam that placed the star on the poster.

Mario Hezonja steps over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done it all in the NBA, completing the transition from being a raw kid from Greece to a certified NBA MVP and NBA champion.

However, the former Knick Mario Hezonja made sure to make Giannis remember his European roots by completing a slam dunk over the Greek Freak. The icing in the cake came when Hezonja daringly decided to step over the Bucks star.

Ryan Anderson gets one over Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant never backs out of any challenge. Although that often reaps benefits for the Lakers as a team, it didn't come out great in this play. Coming off an inbound pass, a not-so-athletic Ryan Anderson managed to get the ball.

Despite making a late recovery, Bryant challenged the dunk of a much bigger Anderson. However, the former Pelicans stretch forward still dunked the ball with authority. It was one of the few moments when Bryant was a victim of a poster dunk.

Danny Green with a facial over Kevin Durant

Danny Green made his mark in the NBA as a two-way player. However, Green shocked the world when the Spurs took on the Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA champion surprisingly decided to bring his hops to the game.

After letting Stephen Curry kiss the floor, Green drove to the basket for a dunk in Kevin Durant's face. Green capped the play off with a stare down over the two-time NBA champion.