With a flurry of deals already done and the NBA trade deadline still one day away, the one major domino yet to fall is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now it’s entirely possible that he does not get moved tomorrow, and Antetokounmpo recently reaffirmed his desire to remain with the Bucks. But it’s been no secret that the Golden State Warriors covet Giannis, and that they are willing to move Draymond Green in a potential trade. And that could ultimately see Green in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

With the Warriors reportedly keeping Jimmy Butler off the table in a Giannis trade with the Bucks, Draymond Green would be the major salary heading out, and then he could eventually be rerouted to the Lakers, as per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Green apparently has no desire to remain in Milwaukee, and he and the Lakers would have mutual interest, as confirmed by ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

What is also of note is that Windhorst suggested that this could be the point of no return for the Warriors and Green. That if Green is not moved for Antetokounmpo at the deadline, that he might be traded in the offseason, and not necessarily for Giannis.

Article Continues Below

Along with Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II, Green is one of the final remnants on the roster from the 2022 championship team. Green and Curry are the only ones remaining from any of the title teams before that.

Green has appeared in 42 games this season, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists with splits of 41.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.