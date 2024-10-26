NBA commentators don't necessarily affect the games being played. However, they certainly aid in giving television and radio followers a more memorable experience.

In fact, while we witness these iconic moments in the NBA, commentators have a critical job in adding more flavor and hype to elevate the games. Here's a look at the 10 most iconic statements made by commentary in the NBA.

10. Jamal Crawford: ‘That was almost a proposal'

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards was often unstoppable in the 2024 Playoffs. In fact, his defender Reggie Jackson had no answers. After kissing the deck, former NBA player Jamal Crawford couldn't have described the Nuggets guard any better. Even Edwards had to stop and point at what Jackson was doing.

9. Grant Napear: ‘If you don't like that, you don't like NBA basketball!'

Although DeMarcus Cousins had plenty of locker-room issues during his career, there's no doubt that his talent deserves to be in the NBA. Whether you hate him or not, Cousins had all the tools to be elite, just like in this play when he ultimately destroys Jae Crowder. Grant Napear ultimately called this play in the best way possible.

8. Eric Collins: ‘Wow! Are you kidding me?! Hum Didlee Dee!'

The Charlotte Hornets have been irrelevant in the NBA for quite some time now. However, announcer Eric Collins certainly injected some life into the franchise, especially with his amazement on Kai Jones' reverse dunk. It was certainly a great call to go along with an emphatic play that brought the energy up in the arena.

7. Kevin Harlan: ‘Kobe Bryant with no regard for human life!'

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harlan has called NBA games for quite some time now, making him an iconic commentator that could be heard around the world, even in video games.

But among his calls, it's him describing Kobe Bryant's thunderous dunk over the New York Knicks that continues to be remembered by NBA fans to this day. Staying true to the Black Mamba mentality, Bryant certainly had no regard for human life when it comes to winning.

6. Stacey King: ‘Did you not get the memo?! Derrick Rose can go upstairs!'

When Derrick Rose was healthy, it's easy to see why he was crowned as the youngest MVP in history. Thanks to his athleticism, Rose was just dunking on about everybody not in a Bulls uniform. In fact, even All-Star guard Goran Dragic fell victim to one of Rose's poster dunks to the delight of announcer Stacey King.

5. Ian Eagle: ‘Kobe Bryant on a rack attack!'

Kobe Bryant has made some iconic dunks in his decorated NBA career. However, some of these plays were more memorable thanks to the commentating like this one made by Ian Eagle. This rack-attack finish was certainly a move of dominance that separated the Black Mamba from the rest of the NBA.

4. Mike Breen: ‘Rebound Bosh, back out to Allen his three-pointer, Bang!'

A lot of basketball fans will remember Mike Breen for his iconic “Bang!” However, not a lot could top the time when Ray Allen hit the game-tying three-pointer to keep the Miami Heat's championship hopes alive in the 2013 NBA Finals.

The timely play wasn't only clutch by the Heat. In fact, Breen was also on point throughout the entire sequence, making it one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

3. Mike Breen: ‘They do have a timeout, decide not to use it. Curry, way downtown! Bang! Bang! Oh, what a shot from Curry!'

Expand Tweet

While Breen often brought out the “Bang,” it was quite rare for him to say it twice on commentary. However, it was certainly a special moment as the world witnessed Stephen Curry not only tied the NBA record for most three-pointers in a game, but the back-to-back NBA MVP even nailed the game-winning half-court shot to sink the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime.

2. Kevin Harlan: ‘Is this the dagger?'

Expand Tweet

There's not a lot of commentators who can call games better than Kevin Harlan. In fact, he was the man for the job when Kawhi Leonard put the Raptors on his shoulders in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the hopes of staying alive, it's this question with a significant pause by Harlan that ultimately added more suspense and glory to Leonard's legendary game winner to help the Raptors advance.

1. Mike Breen: ‘Oh, blocked by James'

Although Breen is more known for his iconic “Bang!” he's also responsible for the voice that made Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals more entertaining.

With the Cavaliers on the cusp of making history as the first NBA team to climb out of a 3-1 Finals series deficit, it was this James massive block on Andre Iguodala that bounced the ball into the Cavs' favor in winning the franchise's first NBA championship. The on-point call by Breen continues to ring a bell for Cavaliers fans.