NBA players on two-way contracts don't have the guarantee of staying in a team's roster. More often than not, they are tasked to spend more time in the NBA G-League. With limited exposure, it's a long shot for a two-way player to make an impact in the NBA.

However, there have been times when players on two-way deals defy the odds. Here is a look at the 10 most impactful NBA players who were on two-way contracts.

Check out the gallery.

Back in the 2017 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers originally brought Alex Caruso aboard with a two-way contract. While his stats never really turned heads, Caruso's hustle and perimeter defense made him a valuable piece to have for the Purple and Gold.

As a result, after signing him to a pair of two-way contracts, Caruso was signed to a longer deal. He played an instrumental role for the Lakers in their 2020 NBA championship run inside the Bubble, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Reeves

When Caruso left the Lakers in 2021, the team had to fill the void by looking at the 2021 NBA prospect class. The Detroit Pistons originally wanted to draft Austin Reeves in the second round, but Reeves asked them not to draft him since the Pistons wouldn't guarantee him a roster spot.

Instead, he signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. Just before the NBA Preseason, the Lakers rewarded him with a two-year NBA deal. Reeves' hustle and timely buckets have helped the Lakers as a contender. In fact, he was part of the team that became the first NBA In-Season Tournament Champions.

Duncan Robinson

As mostly a bench player for the University of Michigan, Duncan Robinson was overlooked at the 2018 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Miami Heat did find him, inking him to a Summer League deal. Impressed with his play, the Heat signed him to a two-way contract.

With Robinson making a splash in the NBA G-League, the Heat called him up and rewarded the former Wolverine with a guaranteed contract. Since then, Robinson emerged as an effective starter thanks to his outside sniping. He also helped the Heat appear in a pair of NBA Finals, in 2020 and 2023.

Gabe Vincent

Speaking of the Heat, Gabe Vincent was another diamond in the rough who was discovered by the team. After spending a season with the Stockton Kings at the NBA G-League, Vincent was signed by the Heat on a two-way deal. He continued to develop with the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the G-League but was part of the Heat team that made it all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Heat later signed him to a standard NBA deal, paving the way for him to flourish as a two-way player. Vincent played an impactful role with the Heat during their 2023 NBA Finals run.

Caleb Martin

In relation to the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat wouldn't be able to go there without Caleb Martin. After quiet seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Martin was waived during the 2021 offseason. This paved the way for the Heat to pick him up via a two-way deal.

He gained confidence at the NBA G-League with the Skyforce before becoming an important piece in the 2023 NBA Playoffs for Miami. In fact, Martin averaged 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, with his efforts nearly rewarding him with the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Known for his elite athleticism and thunderous dunks, Derrick Jones Jr. was another testament to the Heat's ability to find under-the-radar gems. After an unproductive season with the Phoenix Suns, the Heat signed Jones to a two-way deal, giving him a chance to develop with the Skyforce.

Staying true to the Heat Culture, Jones grinded and made an impact on the court with his hustle. Moreover, his powerful dunks were often momentum shifters in favor of the Heat. Jones helped the Heat make the 2020 NBA Finals after taking the NBA Slam Dunk Contest title.

Luguentz Dort

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder found a hidden gem in Lu Dort. Dort agreed to join the Thunder on a two-way contract. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Dort established himself as a top-tier wing defender after making James Harden bleed for his points.

Impressed with his showing in the playoffs, the Thunder rewarded him with a four-year contract. Dort continues to be an important piece for the up-and-coming Thunder.

Gary Payton II, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, started his NBA career as a journeyman. He stayed in the NBA on short-term deals, 10-day contracts, and two-way offers.

While a two-way deal with the Lakers didn't pan out, he did thrive on a pair of 10-day contracts with the Golden State Warriors. Payton proved to be an under-the-radar acquisition for his top-tier perimeter defense and hustle. In fact, he helped extend the Warriors dynasty in 2022.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' gamble paid off with Naz Reid. Reid went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, but the Minnesota Timberwolves took a chance on him with a two-way contract. Just two weeks later, the Wolves were convinced that Reid was a part of their future, inking him to a standard NBA deal.

Reid made a significant impact for the Timberwolves, earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors earlier this year while propelling the team to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Jose Alvarado

While Jose Alvarado isn't exactly one of the biggest players on the court, he makes up for it with his heart. Alvarado went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, the New Orleans Pelicans picked him up with a two-way contract.

They allowed him to develop at the NBA G-League with the Birmingham Squadron. Alvarado eventually established himself in the Pelicans' rotation as a pesky guard defender, convincing the Pelicans to sign him to a longer NBA deal.