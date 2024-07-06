Free agent Caleb Martin is finalizing a deal to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN after being a standout with the Miami Heat the past three seasons. Before the Heat, he started his career with the Charlotte Hornets from 2019-2021.

This is another huge signing for the 76ers as they are coming off of a summer where they signed star Paul George to a big contract and now get Martin who is a solid two-way player. Last season, he averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from the three-point line.

Martin's contract with the 76ers revealed, could have had bigger with Heat

While the details of his contract were not said at first and at the time of the news breaking, it has since been revealed by Wojnarowski that he “agreed on a four-year deal guaranteed for more than $32 million.” It was then furthely reported by Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel that his deal is “for $40 million over four years.”

“According to an NBA source, Martin deal is for $40 million over four years, less than $13 million average Heat had offered as part of opt-in/extend,” Winderman said on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

As it was said, the Heat ended up offering Martin a contract to stay on the team, but what he had to do first was opt into the final year of his contract which was worth $7.1 million. If he did accept the final year of his deal, he would have received a five-year, $65 million extension which is more that what he is getting now with Philadelphia.

“Per multiple NBA sources: Caleb Martin had turned down a five-year, $65 million extension ahead of free agency, one that would have required him to opt into the final year on his Heat contract by last Saturday's deadline,” Winderman wrote. “That offer no longer was possible once he opted out.”

This could have been the case that Martin and his representation were confident that he would get a better contract in free agency than what he was being offered from Miami. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the negotiation between the two parties was “intense” as the 28-year old now joins an Eastern Conference rival in the 76ers.

Martin always planning to opt out of player option, seek bigger payday

A split between the Heat and Martin was always in the picture as it was “expected” that the wing would decline his player option as he ended up doing, looking for a “bigger payday.” This was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype who got it right on the nose, but while Martin did get the biggest contract of his career, it would not have been the largest since Miami were offering more.

“Miami Heat swingman Caleb Martin is expected to decline his $7.13 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency for a bigger payday this summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Martin has shot 37 percent during his three seasons with the Heat, and should he depart in free agency, Miami will have to replace his floor spacing.”

In any case, Martin is expected to be the starting power forward for the 76ers as he also played that position throughout the past season for Erik Spoelstra and his Heat rotation until he slid in Nikola Jovic with his size and athleticism. Martin joins a Philadelphia team that is looking to make some noise alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired Paul George.

The 76ers were also looking at another integral player for the Heat in Haywood Highsmith, but because they got Martin, one has to wonder if they would be interested in getting both. At any rate, the 76ers are looking to improve after 47-35 record which put them at the seventh seed where they were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.